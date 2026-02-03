"Multi" multitool swaps out functions to adapt to your every day

A clever innovator that seems determined to topple the Leatherman/Victorinox-peaked multitool hierarchy, Roxon has slowly grown out a large lineup of modular "multi-multitools" – traditional-looking multitools that can quickly adapt to changing needs with swappable blades and implements. Its new Flex Titan promises to turbo-boost the all-around versatility of the iconic multi-plier format by drawing from two separate modular ecosystems.

Set to launch later this month, the Flex Titan will arrive as a fairly large, feature-stuffed multi-plier straight out of the package. What spikes it into "multi multi" territory is that it works seamlessly with Roxon's Flex modular implement system and swappable Phantom Blade system.

The last time we counted in July 2025, the Roxon Flex ecosystem comprised around 50 different implements that could be swapped in and out of compatible Roxon multitools via a simple hook-to-bar system. That figure was up from the roughly 30 implements Roxon offered when it rolled out the original Flex multitool in 2024.

Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism Roxon

Now, that Flex catalog has pushed to 55 different swappable tools and implements. Options include a wide variety of blades and saws; various drivers and hex keys; and a number of task-specific tools, like a fire-starting flint, bicycle spoke wrench and angling tools. The idea is to give owners exponential flexibility in designing their multitools around their specific needs, then redesigning the tools if and when those needs change. One multitool becomes a collection of multitools.

As for the Phantom blades, they work via a separate attachment system and include a family of 17 different options. Of course, most of the Phantom series is blades or saws, including specialty styles like scalpels and razors, but there are also a few other tool options, including a file, a comb, and a 10-in-1 multitool with seatbelt cutter, ruler, can opener, hex wrench set and more.

Flip the two button locks to open, pull off the handle plate and swap the knives with Roxon's Phantom Interchangeable Blade system Roxon

Roxon is holding back the Flex Titan's nuts-and-bolts details for its official launch, but the first photo shows a beefy, thick-handled construction loaded with features like pliers with wire cutters, two different straight blades, small scissors, a saw, a ruler and a bottle opener. Unlike Roxon's existing Flex Modular and Phantom multi-plier tools, which feature bare stainless steel chassis, the Flex Titan features what appear to be texturized G10 outer panels for improved grip and feel.

That chassis has also been reinforced to handle high levels of torque and demanding tasks that might blow the bolts loose on smaller, lighter tools. Roxon says it's applied thicker materials and structural upgrades toward making the Titan its most robust modular tool to date.

"Titan is about no compromises," said Roxon in a preview announcement. "It's pliers-first, heavy-duty by design, and modular at its core. This is the tool for users who push their gear hard and expect it to keep up."

The company says the tool was specially developed for customers asking for a larger, tougher, more capable modular multitool platform. The Flex Titan is designed to thrive in harsh environments during demanding use cases like off-roading/overlanding, off-grid wilderness survival and professional trade work.

We'll fill in the missing details about the Flex Titan when it officially launches in the coming weeks. Given what Roxon has revealed about its heavy-duty construction and generous feature set, we suspect it will price toward the top of the US$18 to $60 range the brand is currently charging for its other single multitool models, if not a little higher in potential flagship position.

Source: Roxon

