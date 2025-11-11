Mod multitool lets you pack 14 functions into the deep, dark woods

When it comes to venturing into the wilderness, you can never be too prepared … right? The folks at Tavaker certainly seem to think so, which is why they've packed a saw, knife, screwdriver, firestarter and 10 other functions into their self-named multitool.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Tavaker 14-in-1 multitool is available in material choices of stainless steel, titanium-zirconium alloy, or – for you real down n' dirty outdoorsy types who don't care what people think – 24-karat gold-plated titanium-zirconium alloy.

And yes, it sports a fold-out serrated saw blade, a separate fold-out cutting blade, and a fold-out magnetic-socket bit driver along with magnetic storage slots for four included screwdriver bits. Campfires can be started by striking a pull-out magnesium rod.

The Tavaker, fully deployed Tavaker

A fourth fold-out appendage incorporates a rope cutter, pry bar, and can opener/bottle opener, while a fifth serves as a 3-cm ruler. Along with the firestarter rod, other removable tools include a SIM card ejector pin and a graphite "everlasting pen."

Other integrated tools include a tungsten glass-breaking stud for getting out of automobiles in emergencies, a bubble level, two slots for optional "light-emitting tubes," and a compass … although we do have to wonder how that compass might be affected by the screwdriver's magnets.

The Tavaker in firestarting action Tavaker

Assuming the Tavaker's Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$89 will get you one in stainless steel, while $119 is required for a titanium-zirconium alloy model. The planned retail prices are $172 and $229, respectively.

And if you've just gotta have the gold-plated one, it goes for a pledge of $399 (retail $798).

TAVAKER-Outdoor Multi-Function Camping EDC Gear

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

