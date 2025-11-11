© 2025 New Atlas
Mod multitool lets you pack 14 functions into the deep, dark woods

By Ben Coxworth
November 11, 2025
When it comes to venturing into the wilderness, you can never be too prepared … right? The folks at Tavaker certainly seem to think so, which is why they've packed a saw, knife, screwdriver, firestarter and 10 other functions into their self-named multitool.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Tavaker 14-in-1 multitool is available in material choices of stainless steel, titanium-zirconium alloy, or – for you real down n' dirty outdoorsy types who don't care what people think – 24-karat gold-plated titanium-zirconium alloy.

And yes, it sports a fold-out serrated saw blade, a separate fold-out cutting blade, and a fold-out magnetic-socket bit driver along with magnetic storage slots for four included screwdriver bits. Campfires can be started by striking a pull-out magnesium rod.

The Tavaker, fully deployed
The Tavaker, fully deployed

A fourth fold-out appendage incorporates a rope cutter, pry bar, and can opener/bottle opener, while a fifth serves as a 3-cm ruler. Along with the firestarter rod, other removable tools include a SIM card ejector pin and a graphite "everlasting pen."

Other integrated tools include a tungsten glass-breaking stud for getting out of automobiles in emergencies, a bubble level, two slots for optional "light-emitting tubes," and a compass … although we do have to wonder how that compass might be affected by the screwdriver's magnets.

The Tavaker in firestarting action
The Tavaker in firestarting action

Assuming the Tavaker's Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$89 will get you one in stainless steel, while $119 is required for a titanium-zirconium alloy model. The planned retail prices are $172 and $229, respectively.

And if you've just gotta have the gold-plated one, it goes for a pledge of $399 (retail $798).

