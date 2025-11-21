Titanium pocket ratchet has crazy tight swing arc and remarkable agility

If you've struggled to get a ratchet to work in a tight space, you'll appreciate a new take on the tool from Titaner. The palm-sized tool engages each sprocket with just a tiny turn and has multiple configurations for maximum situational adaptability.

The ratchet is a cornerstone of any toolbox. And rightfully so. By engaging and disengaging an inner sprocket wheel, it's an extremely effective tool, especially when it comes to working in tight spaces. But when those spaces get really tight, even the best ratchet can fail. If there's not enough workspace to swing the handle far enough to get the mechanism to grab the next sprocket, it becomes completely ineffective.

Enter the Titaner ratchet, an everyday carry titanium tool that is currently rocketing through a Kickstarter campaign. The pocketable tool boasts a four-degree swing arc, meaning that you only need to move it one direction by a mere four degrees for it to engage and move the screw, bolt, or nut you are working on. So even if you can't twist the device far in any one direction because of an obstruction like a wall or a car frame, it still gets the job done. It is also completely reversible; you simply flip the core over to go from clockwise to counterclockwise as needed. You can see the gadget in action in the following video.

Meet the Titaner EDC Ratchet System — engineered for impossible spaces and micro-precision.

The current Kickstarter campaign offers the core of the device only for US$96, and the makers say it can be swapped in for the core of any existing ratchet set using a 6.35-mm standard interface to provide the better swing arc. So if you've already got a ratchet set you love, the core can make it even more attractive.

The core, which ratchets in opposite directions depending on the side you use Titaner

However, the real beauty of the Titaner ratchet is the Pro package, which includes a series of the most commonly used steel bits as well as a set of extension rods. These rods snap together in a variety of configurations that really bring the tool to life. You can chain them together for a really long ratcheting screwdriver, use them in a T configuration for better grip, or assemble them as an L for getting into tricky spots. This package is currently available for $159.

Another view of the ratchet in its L configuration. Even though the tool is close to the mat, it will still provide plenty of use thanks to its four-degree swing arc Titaner

The Pro package stores the core, rod, and bits in a sleek case called the "vault" that measures 35 mm (1.38 in) long by 21 mm (0.83 in) wide by 17.4 mm (0.68 in) tall. Because the case houses the core at its heart, it can also be used as a handle to provide a nice chunky grip. The entire tool weighs just 29.8 g (1 oz), thanks to its construction from strong but lightweight GR5 titanium, which, the makers say, cuts the typical weight of a ratchet core by 40%.

The entire lightweight ratchet set can fit neatly inside a pocket Titaner

Normally, we'd caution you to think twice before pledging to a Kickstarter campaign because untested makers can sometimes flake out on delivering a final product. But in this case, the makers are Titaner, a company with a 20-year history and a solid track record of delivering on Kickstarter projects like titanium measuring rings, slide rules, a dual-lock EDC knife, and even a frying pan, so you're likely pretty safe handing over your money for the ratchet.

You can check out all of the items sold by the company on its website, which is currently promoting a Black Friday sale. You can also see more images of Titaner's new ratchet in the gallery above.

Source: Kickstarter