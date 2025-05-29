Remote-controlled blade outboard throttles from all over the boat

Slovenian marine drive innovator Remigo launched its impressively portable, slimline electric outboard drive in North America just a few weeks back, and now it's adding a powerful accessory to the lineup. The new RemigoOne remote control lets the captain of the small e-boat control the throttle from anywhere on the vessel. It can also shed its handheld dock and be secured in the tiller for those who want a more intuitive way of steering and adjusting speed.

With its push-button control system, the RemigoOne is already easier to control than similar outboards requiring the captain to twist a throttle for output. The new remote control launched this week makes it even easier, pulling speed control off the stern and allowing the captain to adjust it from anywhere on board.

Remigo

Going a step further, Remigo packages the control device with both a wrist-tethered handheld dock and a tiller dock. The latter allows the control unit to seamlessly attach to the end of the tiller for the advantage of one-handed steering and speed control. The electronic portion of the device simply snaps in and out of place between the two included magnetic docks.

"When we designed the RemigoOne, we placed the throttle controls on top of the motor with its integrated battery. RemigoOne is built for heavy-duty use at sea, despite its elegant appearance, and eliminating vulnerable connection points from external throttles or batteries increases durability," explains Remigo CEO Marko Vrtovec. "Since some boaters prefer outboards with throttle controls on the tiller handle, we decided to give them something better: a tiller-mountable remote control that maintains the ultra-rugged reliability the RemigoOne is known for."

Fast, immediate control while working the tiller Remigo

The control device connects wirelessly to 2023+ RemigoOne outboards via WLAN, providing a more robust range and more secure connection than Bluetooth. It's designed to work at up to 49 feet (15 m) away from the motor, plenty of range for an e-drive built for vessels no larger than 25 feet (7.6 m) long. The device's Man Overboard (MOB) feature cuts motor power should the user fall into the water with it in hand.

Remigo has equipped the waterproof remote control with an integrated 800-mAh USB-C-rechargeable lithium battery providing up to 12 hours of use and a month of standby. An LED displays shows the state of charge and connection status.

The new Remigo remote control launched this week in Europe, where it's compatible with both the 1,000-W RemigoOne and 1,500-W RemigoOne Neo drives, for a price of €180. It will launch in limited quantities in the US on Monday for $239.

The lightweight, compact RemigoOne drive is designed to mount to the transom during the day and remove after the boat ride, carrying and storing with ease Remigo

The RemigoOne puts out up to 1,000 watts. The full package weighs 32 lb (14.5 kg), but once the mounting bracket is installed on the boat's transom, the weight of the electric outboard itself drops to 26.5 lb (12 kg), making for easy transport to and from the boat. The tiller even folds to double as a carry handle. The drive is designed to deliver speeds up to 5.8 mph (9.3 km/h) and a range up to 30 nautical miles (55.6 km). The integrated 1,085-Wh lithium-ion battery charges in three to six hours.

Source: Remigo

