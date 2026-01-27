Newly discovered material conducts heat nearly 3x faster than any metal

Data center servers, powerful smartphones, and your computer's motherboard have one thing in common. When these devices get too hot, their performance takes a hit, and we can't have that. That's why copper is used to manufacture them: this metal has high thermal conductivity, which means it can efficiently carry heat and dissipate it across its surface.

Now, copper is already pretty good at what it does. With a thermal conductivity of approximately 401 W/mK at room temperature, it's second only to silver by a wee bit, while being a lot less expensive to procure. But aerospace engineers at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have discovered a material that blows those two out of the water with nearly thrice the thermal conductivity.

Metallic theta-phase tantalum nitride exhibits an ultrahigh thermal conductivity of 1,100 W/mK, which means it's way more efficient at transporting heat than copper and silver. Their conductivity is limited by the strong interactions between free-moving electrons and atomic vibrations called phonons.

That name just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? It refers to a specific crystal structure of this metallic compound which has certain properties – similar to how carbon can be found in the form of soft graphite, and also as hard diamond.

A sequence showing how thermal energy, carried by electrons, spreads through theta-phase tantalum nitride after the metallic material is struck by a pulse of light, from 0.1 to 10 picoseconds (seen using ultrafast optical spectroscopy) H-Lab/UCLA

Using molecular structure analysis techniques like synchrotron-based X-ray scattering and ultrafast optical spectroscopy, the researchers found unusually weak electron-phonon interactions in this specific configuration of tantalum nitride. This allows for super-efficient heat flow through the material with a lot less resistance, vastly exceeding what we see with copper and silver. The findings were published in the journal Science this month.

"As AI technologies advance rapidly, heat-dissipation demands are pushing conventional metals like copper to their performance limits, and the heavy global reliance on copper in chips and AI accelerators is becoming a critical concern," explained Yongjie Hu, a professor at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering who led the study.

Heat sinks typically made of copper help move heat away from processors as they work, allowing them to operate efficiently Richard L / Pexels

This metallic material could prove to be a desirable alternative to copper in heat sinks – not just for computers and AI hardware, but also for aerospace systems and quantum computers that need to constantly run cool.

Source: UCLA