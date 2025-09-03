This radical two-wheel EV crossover blurs the scooter–motorcycle divide

We’ve seen some crazy motorcycle concepts in the past. Heck, I’ve even seen the likes of the Piper Moto J-Series completely reinvent scooter styling. But this is perhaps our first introduction to a moto-scooter concept. And boy, is it glorious!

And what better country to come up with something like this than India, which sees more than 15 million two-wheelers sold annually? You probably recall the emergence of Ultraviolette and Ola Electric on the EV scene in recent years.

Like these two bikemakers, most of India’s new-age EV startups are popping up in Bangalore, and Ather Energy is no different. The company has been one of the most prominent names in the two-wheel EV space country since 2013, producing some nifty electric scooters since then.

The Redux, however, is very different from what the firm has come out with in the past. It doesn’t follow a conventional design, nor does it strive to fit in. In Ather’s words, the Redux aims to blend "the nimbleness of a scooter with the dynamics of a motorcycle."

The concept was unveiled at the company’s annual Community Day this past week, and it's centered around lightweight construction and adaptive technologies. It boasts a cast aluminum frame, a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat, and AmplyTex (an experimental composite material) body panels.

The experimental design, with its exposed parts, follows Ather's "inside-out" approach, which aims to make the vehicle seem more like a direct extension of the rider.

The most interesting feature of the lot is adaptive ride dynamics, which alters how the moto-scooter would feel depending on riding conditions. It also features "posture-based transformation," allowing the vehicle to alter its ergonomics by switching between an upright scooter stance and a sportier motorcycle-like position.

Everything from the ergonomics and suspension alters dynamically based on your position and pace. The bike also gets clip-on handlebars, as well as large aerodynamic wing scoops integrated into the unconventional bodywork in that effort.

There’s additionally Ather’s signature user interface, called Morph-UI, that changes as per your riding style and stance. Ather also offers a haptic throttle with pressure sensors and a take-off mode, which is, in essence, Ather’s version of launch control for adjusting the power output.

Speaking of which, there are no hard specifications at this point in time. That’s because the Redux is only a concept, and is not planned for production as of now. Ather sees the prototype as a collection of mechanical and digital experiments designed to test new concepts in responsiveness, adaptability, and rider engagement.

But the good news is that not everything on the Redux is far-fetched. Adaptive digital interfaces and selectable riding modes, for example, might make their way into low-cost, mass-produced scooters sooner rather than later, and that’s because they rely on software rather than expensive hardware.

The hardware might take a while to reach consumers, however. At least for the mass market. There are currently a few options to choose from, like the BMW CE 04, if you want a posh scooter packed to the brim with tech. But then you’ll have to pay a hefty amount, at least in two-wheeler terms.

The big excitement around this prototype reveal is that it’s coming from one of the world’s most price-sensitive markets. Accessibility ought to be an important factor if and when the Redux makes its way into production.

Source: Ather Energy