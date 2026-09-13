© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Has an Indian disruptor just built the world’s lightest off-road helmet?

By Utkarsh Sood
September 12, 2026
Has an Indian disruptor just built the world’s lightest off-road helmet?
The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)
The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)
View 5 Images
The MX Carbon helmet is claimed to the world's lightest off-road lid
1/5
The MX Carbon helmet is claimed to the world's lightest off-road lid
The MX Carbon helmet weighs 1,040 g, give or take
2/5
The MX Carbon helmet weighs 1,040 g, give or take
Space for goggles, anti-slip zones and air ventilation channels
3/5
Space for goggles, anti-slip zones and air ventilation channels
Read the fine print: Lightest off-road helmet with triple certification
4/5
Read the fine print: Lightest off-road helmet with triple certification
The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)
5/5
The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)
View gallery - 5 images

There are a few things in motorcycling that make me immediately suspicious. A 200-hp Chinese V4? Sounds about right. A Honda Dax dressed as a hot rod chopper? I'll raise an eyebrow. But a rather unheard-of helmet manufacturer suddenly announcing that it has built the world's lightest off-road helmet? Now you've got my attention.

Axor isn't exactly a household name. It’s an Indian helmet maker that barely started its operations some 10 years ago. For it to stroll into the party with a carbon-fiber MX helmet weighing roughly 2.29 lb (1.04 kg) will indeed raise suspicion.

That’s because Axor isn't a name that springs to mind when you think of the great helmet manufacturers of the world. Shoei. Arai. Bell. Alpinestars. AGV. 6D. Fox. Those are the usual suspects. These are brands with decades of racing experience, giant R&D departments, and helmets protecting the heads of some of the fastest people on two wheels.

Let’s look at the claim first. Axor calls its new MX Carbon the world's lightest off-road helmet with triple protection certification. The company's stated weight is approximately 2.29 lb (1,040 g), with a ±50 g tolerance.

The MX Carbon helmet weighs 1,040 g, give or take
The MX Carbon helmet weighs 1,040 g, give or take

Helmet weight comparisons are notoriously messy, Different manufacturers weigh different sizes. Some quote a shell without accessories. Others include the visor, peak, cheek pads, and all the other hardware hanging off it. Some give an average weight; others give a nominal figure. Even the same helmet model can vary considerably between shell sizes.

Axor's own number includes that ±50 g tolerance, meaning the helmet could theoretically come in anywhere between roughly 2.18 and 2.4 lb (990 and 1,090 g). That’s still remarkably light.

The MX Carbon is also not a cheap plastic lid put on a diet. Axor says it uses a tri-composite carbon-fiber shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner. There's a double-D-ring retention system and a base trim intended to provide additional cervical protection. It also features a wide eyeport for goggles, complete with anti-slip zones and strategically placed air channels.

For context, the Alpinestars Supertech M10 weighs around 2.77 lb (1.26 kg) in a medium-size ECE configuration. Shoei's off-road lids are also considerably heavier, as are many other premium motocross helmets.

Space for goggles, anti-slip zones and air ventilation channels
Space for goggles, anti-slip zones and air ventilation channels

That doesn't automatically make Axor's helmet better, but it does make the number remarkable. We're talking about shaving hundreds of grams off something you're expected to wear on your head while riding a motorcycle over rocks, jumps, and assorted obstacles nature uses to make you regret your life choices.

However, a lightweight helmet isn't inherently safer than a heavier one. Getting a helmet down to around a kilogram while maintaining structural integrity, impact performance, penetration resistance, and passing strict certification tests is the toughest challenge in helmet design.

The MX Carbon's certification claims are therefore more interesting than the weight claim by itself. Axor states that the helmet is certified to ECE 22.06, DOT, and India's ISI standard.

That wording is important. Notice that Axor isn't simply saying "world's lightest helmet," full stop. It's making a specific claim: world's lightest off-road helmet with three certifications.

Read the fine print: Lightest off-road helmet with triple certification
Read the fine print: Lightest off-road helmet with triple certification

Of those three standards, ECE 22.06 is particularly relevant because it is the most stringent and represents the newer European helmet safety regulation, which includes much stricter testing requirements than the older 22.05 standard, including tough rotational impact tests.

By tying the claim to triple certification, Axor narrows the field significantly. The market has plenty of light carbon helmets, but the comparison becomes far more specific when you ask how many are simultaneously built for off-road use while carrying ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI certifications.

Another thing that raised eyebrows was a promotional video circulating online during the helmet launch. While it succeeded in grabbing attention, it did nothing to prove the helmet’s real-world safety or impact performance.

Axor MX Carbon | How Strong Is This Lightweight Helmet? | BikeWale Shorts

Naturally, the next logical step was to get hands-on with one, put it on a scale, compare it against established premium off-road helmets, and ask the tough questions.

I reached out to the company to request a media sample to test and review, but I haven’t received a response. I then checked with official retail distributors of Axor helmets to see if I could buy one locally, but came up empty. They were unsure when – or if – stock would arrive.

Until unit samples hit the market for independent testing, caution is warranted. Interestingly, Axor has priced the MX Carbon helmet at ₹20,060 (around US$212). My entry-level Bell adventure helmet cost more than that.

The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)
The MX Carbon helmet is priced at ₹20,060 (around US$212)

It shouldn't be written off completely, though. Axor isn't an obscure startup that appeared overnight; it is owned by Vega Auto Accessories, a massive Indian manufacturer founded in 1982. While high-end gear has historically been dominated by European, Japanese, and American brands, India's massive motorcycle industry has the scale to make bold moves. If this helmet delivers on its specs, it could mark an interesting shift in global gear manufacturing.

Source: Axor

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesHelmetRoad SafetyHelmetsIndiaAffordableCarbon+FibreOff-road
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Coaster 407 is a proper V-twin cruiser coming out of Spain
Motorcycles
V-twin cruiser with automatic transmission slides under $6,000
If you're in the market for a V-twin cruiser with AMT, you’d barely get any options. The closest mainstream offering is Honda's Rebel 1100 DCT, which starts at around US$10,400 – but even that doesn't come with a V-twin. Enter the Rieju Coaster 407.
The KX327 siblings are Kawasaki's first big two-strokes in 20 years
Motorcycles
Kawasaki introduces its first all-new two-stroke motorcycle in 20 years
Just when most of us thought the era of two strokes was over, Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has released its first big two-strokers in more than two decades – the KX327 motocrosser and the cross-country-focused KX327X.
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Motorcycles
You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro
The Wolfstorm comes from Kyiv-based USC, which specializes in military equipment. Thanks to its near-zero heat signature and zero sound, it looks like the perfect tactical motorcycle for military use. But could we see it made available to the public?
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
Motorcycles
$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun
The LiveWire Honcho Trail and Street aren't fast. They don't pack revolutionary battery tech. And they're not going to embarrass a sportbike at the traffic lights. Instead, they ask an important question: What if having fun is enough?
The 250 Dual is the latest lightweight ICE enduro to hit the market
Motorcycles
CFMoto 250 Dual reminds us why lightweight enduros are evergreen
“Less is more.” CFMoto’s latest motorcycle embodies that philosophy, especially in a class that has not just been growing in popularity, but also in the size of the motorcycles themselves. This one’s simple and straightforward … and I like that.
Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
Motorcycles
Could the Honda CB500 be Royal Enfield's Kryptonite?
This one came out of nowhere. Honda recently took the stage in India to reveal not one, not two, not three, but a total of 10 new motorcycles for the country – with the range-topping CB500 catching everyone's eye.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!