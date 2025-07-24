Ducati 821 receives a sultry makeover for Bandit9's latest limited build

If you’re into custom motorcycles, the name Bandit9 will likely be familiar to you. The bespoke bike shop from Vietnam has long been known for its unconventional approach to motorcycle design. This time, though, instead of a one-off, the studio has decided to go with a limited production run of nine units worldwide – and they’re all for sale!

And what better bike to base a build on than the iconic Ducati 821? The end result is almost unrecognizable, with polished aluminum running the length of the bike with few visible fasteners or mounting points.

The backstory of this specific custom is interesting. It started as a one-off, commissioned by someone who fell deeply in love with Bandit9's EVE Odyssey. The goal was to create something that would dominate mountain roads in a typical Bandit9 design sense. What we have here is a visual masterpiece that will set you back US$44,900.

The heart of this bike is the stock 821cc Testastretta 11° L-twin engine from Ducati, which produces 110 horsepower and 65.8 lb.ft (89.2 Nm) of torque. In its stock configuration, that’s enough to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph (201 km/h).

It sports a split-body design, with aluminum used for the main reflective surfaces and carbon fiber for the seat and rear section. This helps bolster how the bike handles, particularly on uneven terrain. With all that metal being used, it's not exactly featherweight at 386 lb (175 kg) dry, but that weight is still far better than most middleweight (and even entry-level) motorcycles on the market.

Front suspension sees non-adjustable 43-mm Sachs forks up front and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with preload and rebound on the back. Stopping power is provided by dual 320-mm Brembo monobloc radial calipers and 245-mm Brembo discs at the front and back, respectively. The bike runs on 120/70-17 and 180/55-17 tires, typical of high-performance sport bikes.

Every cable is internally routed, and even the LED lighting is virtually invisible when not in use Bandit9

The Ducati Monster 821 was one of the most well-known naked sports bikes of its time. No fairings, no useless heft – just pure performance. But I love how Bandit9 has transformed it into a piece of art. It's surreal how the materials blend into one another, from the polished aluminum front to carbon fiber at the back.

Then, there’s the obvious: the full fairing. The bike's bodywork has been entirely redesigned and made by hand from scratch. “Every component has been redesigned and hand-fabricated to achieve a singular concept: unity,” says Bandit9.

Even the gas cap and two fork covers are coated in polished aluminum. Don't forget the bespoke integrated exhaust and muffler, as well as custom foot pegs, rear controls, fenders, and mirrors. Every cable is internally routed, and even the LED lighting is virtually invisible when not in use, thanks to how it's incorporated into the body so perfectly.

The custom blends perfectly into Bandit9’s portfolio, with the EVE Odyssey, Nano e-scooter and Supermarine being some of the most recognizable custom builds we’ve covered in the past.

There will be only nine units of the Ducati 821 custom produced, with each bike taking six months to complete. Sure, it’s more expensive than most cars, but I don't think folks who’d end up getting one will see it as an everyday ride. It will likely end up behind glass walls as a spectacle for those who appreciate true craftsmanship and art.

Source: Bandit9