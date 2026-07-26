High-value CFMoto adventure tourer smooths ride with smart suspension

CFMoto got mile-munching adventure seekers drooling at last year's EICMA show when it revealed the 800MT-ES, which combined a punchy 799cc parallel-twin mill with a raft of riding aids. It's finally rolling out, starting with dealerships across the UK – at an awfully compelling price.

This middleweight's proven KTM engine makes a healthy 94 hp and 57 lb.ft (77 Nm) of torque. That should make for spirited riding atop this 509-lb (231-kg) tourer. Other variants (including the Ibex 800 E in the US) have already been around for a while and earned praise for their impressive performance.

With the ES, things gets really interesting, especially given the price segment it's in. You see, this gets an Intelligent Suspension System (ISS), which reads the road conditions, and adjusts rebound and compression in real-time to keep you comfortable in the saddle.

CFMOTO 800MT-ES: the adventure revolution with adaptive suspension

It even takes your speed and load into consideration as it makes tweaks. CFMoto says this keeps the bike planted and stable across a range of surface conditions. Plus, it prevents unwanted front-end lift and kickback as you climb through the rev range with anti-wheelie and anti-recoil functionality.

The Intelligent Suspension System continually reads the road to adjust compression and rebound in real-time for a comfortable ride CFMoto

As with previous 800MT models, there's also a six-axis IMU that sends lean angle and motion data to a Bosch stability control system which engages a host of features when you've got the throttle cracked wide open:



Cornering ABS

Traction control

Drag torque control

Wheelie control

You've also got a radar detection system for alerts about traffic moving dangerously close to you, four riding modes, a bidirectional quickshifter for easy gear changes, a steering stabilizer, and cruise control. The 8-inch dash puts all kinds of ride info within view, including tire pressure.

A 6-axis IMU enables cornering ABS and traction control CFMoto

Somehow, CFMoto's managed to cram all this – as well as a heated seat and grips – into a package priced at just £8,499 (just over US$11,400) in the UK. That's nuts. A similarly specced BMW F 800 GS will set you back by just under $14,000.

It's worth noting that the US currently only has the Ibex 800 E, which gets a fully adjustable KYB suspension setup. That model costs $10,300, so the ISS will certainly add a bit to the price tag if it becomes available stateside. Even so, you're still looking at a whole lot more bike than other brands will give you for that much cash.

The 800-ES gets four riding modes, a steering stabilizer, a bidirectional quickshifter, and heated grips to make light work of long journeys CFMoto

Plus, it doesn't hurt that the 800 is a real looker with its aggressive stance and modern styling. If I were to wander into a CFMoto showroom, I'd see about the distinctive Nepture Blue colorway.

Check out the 800MT-ES on CFMoto's UK site.

Source: CFMoto