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Motorcycles

$5,000 mini e-bobber weighs less than 200 lb, offers a 75-mile range

By Utkarsh Sood
October 27, 2026
$5,000 mini e-bobber weighs less than 200 lb, offers a 75-mile range
The Bobber combines a custom bobber and an electric moped into one
The Bobber combines a custom bobber and an electric moped into one
View 6 Images
The Bobber combines a custom bobber and an electric moped into one
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The Bobber combines a custom bobber and an electric moped into one
The Bobber comes with a 4 kW electric motor producing a claimed peak output of 8 kW (10 hp)
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The Bobber comes with a 4 kW electric motor producing a claimed peak output of 8 kW (10 hp)
The Bobber weighs just under 200 lb (90 kg)
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The Bobber weighs just under 200 lb (90 kg)
The Bobber is limited to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h)
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The Bobber is limited to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h)
The Bobber comes with Eco and Sport modes, with an additional Reverse mode
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The Bobber comes with Eco and Sport modes, with an additional Reverse mode
The Bobber is priced at €4,490 (~US$6,000 in direct conversion)
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The Bobber is priced at €4,490 (~US$6,000 in direct conversion)
View gallery - 6 images

I remember looking at $15,000 bobbers as a kid and wondering what a whimsical world they came from. Little did I know the future would bring that very bobber styling to electric platforms costing a fraction of that price.

The Coopop Bobber is exactly that – an electric two-wheeler that borrows the visual swagger of a custom bobber and pairs it with the decidedly more modest performance of a European electric moped.

Designed in South Korea and sold in Europe, the Bobber is aimed at riders who want their daily commute to have a little more character. It has a chunky silhouette, a round-tube aluminum frame, and the sort of low-slung styling that makes it look like a miniature custom build.

The Bobber comes with a 4 kW electric motor producing a claimed peak output of 8 kW (10 hp)
The Bobber comes with a 4 kW electric motor producing a claimed peak output of 8 kW (10 hp)

Except there’s no gasoline engine grumbling beneath it. Instead, the Bobber runs on an electric motor with 4 kW of rated power and a claimed peak output of 8 kW (10 hp). That sounds reasonably punchy for something weighing just under 200 lb (90 kg).

But there's a catch: the top speed is electronically limited to 28 mph (45 km/h). That’s owing to the European L1e category, where the 28-mph limit is part of the vehicle's legal classification rather than a reflection of what its electric motor could theoretically deliver. In most EU countries, an AM moped license (available from age 15) or a standard car driving license is sufficient to ride it.

Power comes from a 72-volt lithium-ion battery setup using LG cells, with two removable 25-Ah units combining to provide 3.6 kWh of capacity. Coopop claims a maximum range of 75 miles (120 km). That claimed range could make the Bobber useful for those just wanting to ride to the convenience store every now and then, although, as with any EV, real-world distance will depend on factors such as riding style, terrain, temperature, and payload.

The removable batteries are a practical touch, particularly for those who can't conveniently park beside a power outlet. Rather than bringing the entire vehicle to the charger, owners can take the batteries indoors and plug them into a regular 230-volt household socket. A full charge takes approximately five hours, according to the manufacturer.

The Bobber comes with Eco and Sport modes, with an additional Reverse mode
The Bobber comes with Eco and Sport modes, with an additional Reverse mode

A rather basic suspension setup, hydraulic disc brakes, and LED lighting complete the list of hardware. There’s a nifty USB charging port, and reverse gear is also included, while the two-person configuration has a stated payload capacity of 352 lb (160 kg).

You also get Eco and Sport modes, with reverse providing a third selectable operating function. The idea is straightforward: make the most of the available power when needed, or prioritize efficiency when pottering around town.

Priced at €4,490 (about US$5,000) in Europe, the Coopop Bobber isn't exactly a bargain-basement electric moped. For that money you get that revered bobber design, removable batteries, usable hardware and a claimed 75-mile range, but the speed restriction inevitably narrows its appeal.

The Bobber is priced at €4,490 (~US$6,000 in direct conversion)
The Bobber is priced at €4,490 (~US$6,000 in direct conversion)

But ultimately, the Bobber is selling a feeling as much as a set of specifications. It offers the visual drama of a tiny custom cruiser without the noise, fuel bills, or conventional engine maintenance.

I’m sure there are people who’d scoff at it, but then, like every electric motorcycle out there, it will find a few potential suitors. Which category do you lie in? Yay or nay?

Source: Coopop

View gallery - 6 images

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MotorcyclesBobberMopedElectric Motorcycles
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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