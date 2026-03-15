DAB electric supermoto makes a strong case to be your first e-moto

New electric motorcycles are dropping left, right, and center, and more often than not, it’s usually a new manufacturer we see behind one. Not this time. Heck, even the motorcycle itself isn’t entirely new.

That’s because DAB motors (yes, “dab” like the Gen-Z dance) is a pretty well-established name out there, even though it’s a relatively young company, founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, and acquired by Peugeot in 2023. All thanks to the limited-run DAB 1α (Alpha) e-moto that subsequently went viral with a beautiful Transparent Edition.

DAB has now launched its very first mass-production e-moto called the DAB 1. And as the name suggests, it’s based on the exclusive DAB 1α. But unlike its predecessor, this one’s a standard run, and more importantly, significantly cheaper. And here’s why it makes a strong case to be the first electric for most people.

Range? Up to 93 miles (120 km) in mixed riding conditions and around 75 miles (120 km) when pulling the bike hard DAB Motors

First case in point: power-to-weight ratio. With 31 hp (23 kW) of peak electric power and up to 291 lb.ft (395 Nm) of torque at the rear wheel, the DAB 1 can hit speeds up to 75 mph (120 km/h). That’s when the whole thing weighs a total of 320 lb (145 kg).

Power is transferred to the wheel via a belt drive. You get five ride modes: "Eco," "Street," "Sport," "Nitrous," and a "Reverse" mode that allows for gradual backward maneuvering. Plus, since the continuous rated power is less than 15 hp (11 kW), the DAB 1 can be ridden in Europe (where it’s being initially launched) with a lass A1 driving license from the age of 16.

Then there’s the battery and range. The lithium-ion battery pack has a nominal capacity of 6.2 kWh and a maximum capacity of 7.1 kWh. That gives it a WMTC range of up to 93 miles (120 km) in mixed riding conditions and around 75 miles (120 km) when pulling the bike hard.

You also get regenerative braking that continuously recovers energy on the go. You’d be happy to know there’s no need for an extra charging unit, all thanks to the integrated 2,000-watt charger. The bike’s 0.12 cubic feet (3.4 liters) of storage space easily accommodates a small charging cable. A Type 2 charging station or a regular household outlet (230 volts) will do the trick. Charging from 20 to 100% takes roughly three hours, while charging from 50 to 100% takes about one and a half hours. As for a full charge from empty, that takes 3.5 to 4 hours.

31-hp (23-kW) of peak electric power and 291 lb.ft (395 Nm) of torque means the DAB 1 can hit speeds up to 75 mph (120 km/h) DAB Motors

Coming to the underpinnings, the DAB 1 sits on a tubular steel double-loop frame and an aluminum two-sided swingarm. A 46-mm upside-down telescopic fork and a central shock absorber take care of suspension, both of which offer 3.9 inches (100 mm) of travel.

Kayaba supplies the chassis components, and Brembo supplies the brakes. Speaking of which, there’s a radial four-piston caliper with a 320-millimeter floating disc at the front, and a single-piston caliper with a 240-millimeter disc at the rear. You get both front and rear brake controls on the handlebar itself. ABS is standard on both 17-inch wheels.

DAB 1 sits on a tubular steel double-loop frame and an aluminum two-sided swingarm DAB Motors

It’s nicely kitted out, with LED lights, a compact digital display (LCD), and keyless start via PIN code. I really like the fact that it comes with a CNC-machined smartphone mount developed in collaboration with Quad Lock, directly integrated into the design. The basic equipment includes a charging cable and a special tool kit from Bosch.

The DAB 1 is pretty compact, measuring 79 inches (2,010 mm) in length, 32.3 inches (821 mm) in width, and 46 inches (1,164 mm) in height. There’s an optional Seat Height Kit that allows the seat height to be changed between 31.4 and 34.6 inches (800 and 880 mm).

And customization doesn't just stop at the seat. Through DAB’s online configurator, you can customize different equipment options and colors, and choose dedicated accessories like a tubular luggage rack for the rear, a lockable top case, and a GPS tracker.

Customize as you like it! DAB Motors

The DAB 1 starts at €9,990 (approximately US$11,790), with DAB Motors promising free home delivery for the first 50 orders in Europe. Currently, it’s available in the EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Delivery to the USA hasn’t yet commenced.

Source: DAB Motors