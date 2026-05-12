Harley-Davidson may revive the 883 Sportster with a $10,000 price tag

Harley-Davidson has been on an interesting trajectory of late. The company seems to have put big, heavy, chrome-laden cruisers on the back burner, at least for the time being, to focus more on lightweight, entry-level motorcycles. From the surprisingly capable Pan America 1250 to the India-developed X440, Harley’s newer strategy increasingly revolves around accessibility, affordability, and broader appeal rather than pure old-school Americana.

The same shift has been seen with its electric sub-brand, LiveWire, and the upcoming 125cc-equivalent Honcho. Now, it seems the next motorcycle in this evolving strategy has just been revealed.

Last week, Harley-Davidson unveiled its “Back to Bricks” business plan, complete with concrete details on a pair of upcoming motorcycles. One of them is the iconic 883 Sportster, which is set to be resurrected four years after it was dropped from Harley-Davidson’s portfolio.

Snapshot of the details shared in Harley's Back to the Bricks plan Harley-Davidson

Keep in mind: it will use an air-cooled Evolution engine, the same powerplant that powered models like the Iron 883. Now, the term “air-cooled” might draw some criticism in 2026, but then again, “air-cooled” and Harley-Davidson are almost synonymous with one another.

In its last iteration, the engine produced 54 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 54 lb-ft (73.2 Nm) of torque at 3,750 rpm, offering plenty of grunt for urban riding and interstate cruising alike. But the engine is only one side of the equation.

The other is the design – and that should get Harley loyalists excited. The new 883 Sportster appears to retain the Iron’s low handlebars, mid controls, and circular air-filter cover. What looks different in the teaser images is the extended rear fender, a shorter front fender, and a smaller front wheel paired with a wider tire. There are also hints of telescopic forks, a minimally styled fuel tank, and a two-into-two exhaust system.

Of course, the motorcycle will likely be highly customizable, as most Harleys are, with a wide range of in-house accessories. And according to circulating rumors, the bike could be priced at around US$10,000.

The orange markers highlight the gaps which H-D aims to fill with upcoming models Harley-Davidson

When it does arrive, it will likely serve as the entry point into Harley’s V-twin experience. The Sportster name itself dates back to 1957 and has appeared in various forms ever since, so the new model will have a lot riding on its shoulders.

All of this forms part of Harley’s “Back to Bricks” strategy, which traces its roots back to the tenure of former CEO Matt Levatich. Levatich originally launched the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” plan in 2018, aiming to expand Harley’s lineup to include sportbikes, streetfighters, adventure bikes, and electric models.

His successor, Jochen Zeitz, quickly reversed much of that strategy. Zeitz steered Harley back toward its traditional cruiser market, particularly at the premium end, shelving many of the company’s more unconventional ambitions.

The second motorcycle of the two will be the adorable Sprint Harley-Davidson

Now, in 2026, instead of attempting to extract more money from the high end of the market, CEO James Starrs’ “Back to Bricks” concept appears focused on attracting younger and first-time riders.

You might remember I mentioned Harley was working on two upcoming motorcycles. If the revived 883 Sportster is one, what’s the other? That bike is reportedly the $6,000 Sprint, a model Harley has apparently been developing for more than four years. I actually covered the Sprint last year when the story first surfaced, but things have gone surprisingly quiet since then.

Based on what we know so far, the Sprint will likely launch before the 883 Sportster. Together, the two motorcycles fit into Harley’s broader goal of releasing 20 new models over the next three years – machines aimed more at making existing motorcycle categories accessible than at developing entirely new platforms or powertrains.

The Sprint will largely be based on the Indian-made X440 Harley-Davidson

Interesting times for the American bikemaker. Your thoughts?

Source: Harley-Davidson