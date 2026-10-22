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Motorcycles

Honda's sexy little scrambler is too good to stay a concept

By Utkarsh Sood
October 21, 2026
Honda's sexy little scrambler is too good to stay a concept
The CB250SS was unveiled at this year's CIMA motorcycle show
The CB250SS was unveiled at this year's CIMA motorcycle show
View 5 Images
The CB250SS was unveiled at this year's CIMA motorcycle show
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The CB250SS was unveiled at this year's CIMA motorcycle show
The CB250SS will come with a 249cc liquid-cooled engine
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The CB250SS will come with a 249cc liquid-cooled engine
The CB250SS breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
3/5
The CB250SS breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
It's largely aimed at the urban commute
4/5
It's largely aimed at the urban commute
The CB250SS might never even make it out of Asia
5/5
The CB250SS might never even make it out of Asia
View gallery - 5 images

With EICMA just around the corner, the time’s almost here when we’ll see a whole host of surprise reveals in the motorcycle industry, but it seems Honda didn’t want to sit back and wait for the motorcycle show in Milan. It’s gone ahead and revealed a motorcycle few saw coming at the CIMA motorcycle trade show in Chongqing, China.

Called the CB250SS, it’s essentially a neo-retro scrambler that the company says is explicitly aimed at Gen Z. It is just a concept for now, but a very interesting one, and one that looks set to become a fully fledged production model soon enough.

Let’s start with the motor – a 249cc liquid-cooled engine sits at the heart of the bike. Honda has, however, not yet revealed any power and torque figures just yet. From the looks of it, it’s highly likely we’re looking at a 249cc motor from the Japanese market's CB250R and Rebel 250.

The CB250SS will come with a 249cc liquid-cooled engine
The CB250SS will come with a 249cc liquid-cooled engine

Those 250cc models generally produce anywhere between 24 and 27 hp of peak power and around 17 lb-ft (23 Nm) of torque. Now, while we’re not sure if those numbers are what this bike will get as well, we do know that the motor comes packed inside a steel frame suspended on inverted forks up front and a relatively simple monoshock at the rear.

Elsewhere, you'll find 17-inch alloy wheels and a compact, road-oriented stance, along with some neat scrambler touches such as a wire headlight protector, a small wind deflector and a long, flat seat. There's also a circular TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync connectivity.

But regardless of all those touches, it’s highly unlikely that this would be a proper go-anywhere scrambler. Instead, it looks to be more tailored towards spirited road riding.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. I mean, it’s got most things right – visually at least. The navy-colored under-fairing portion, the red and white gas tank, and the gold-finished forks all give the bike a high-end feel.

The CB250SS breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
The CB250SS breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler

My first reaction when I saw it? The Honda CB250SS looks like the kind of small-capacity motorcycle the market could use more of, provided Honda doesn't ruin things by keeping it locked to China.

Which brings me to the main point. Honda has yet to confirm production plans, pricing, or international availability, although reports suggest a Chinese-market production model could arrive in 2027.

There are other markets which could prove an intriguing hunting ground for it, where a stylish, approachable quarter-liter motorcycle could offer something different to the usual retro roadster formula. But there's no confirmed international launch either, so I wouldn't get carried away just yet.

It's largely aimed at the urban commute
It's largely aimed at the urban commute

What are your thoughts? Would it be the kind of bike that might get you interested? Perhaps a nice little ride to strap to the back of your truck and go places?

Source: Honda

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesHondaHonda MotorcyclesScramblersRetro
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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