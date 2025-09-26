Surprise, surprise: Honda has quietly revealed the CB500 Super Four

The CIMAMotor show in Chongqing, China, was always bound to throw a surprise or two our way. Those shaped up as a couple of 502cc inline-four motorcycles being revealed by Honda.

The first of these is the CB500 Super Four (dubbed CB500SF) retro standard, perhaps the one that will get most moto nerds excited. The second is the CBR500R Four sportbike. Both models scheduled to launch in early 2026.

What’s not clear yet is which markets will receive them and how Honda plans to go about it. Nevertheless, it does confirm that the bikes will enter mass production, especially since Honda discontinued the CB400SF. And that’s more than enough to set the tabloids ablaze.

First reported by Motorcycle.com, the bikes will be built on a completely redesigned platform. And that’s not Honda subtly tweaking the bore and stroke on the old engine; rather, it’s a fresh 502cc motor that will reportedly push out 80 hp.

For comparison, the old 400cc four-cylinder engine had a maximum output of 56 hp. Now I don’t know about you, but that kind of power on a half-liter mill is the kind of specs motorcyclists have been asking for for as long as I can remember.

In the shots from the CIMAMotor show, you can also spot a finely curved manifold of the 4-in-1 exhaust system. And that’s not all, the bikes will also get the second generation of Honda’s signature E-Clutch system. In this iteration, Honda has relocated the system and given it a more compact design. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were to weigh a little less than the previous 4.4 lb (2 kg).

In this iteration, the E-Clutch would essentially automate clutch shifting for you. It does so by electronically engaging the clutch, shifting, and releasing as soon as your foot contacts the gear level. For someone who has to deal with city traffic on a daily basis, this could change the entire game. You will be able to manually override the system, though, and shut it off entirely for full control.

And this comes at a time when Honda’s E-Clutch version one hasn’t yet been introduced to Honda’s entire portfolio. The tech barely came into the market in 2024, and it’s currently limited to Honda’s 650cc four-cylinder models as of today. So, to spot the second version of the E-Clutch on the CB500 Super Four at CIMA ought to get plenty of attention.

But that’s not all, the bikes will get an all-new diamond-shaped steel frame with the engine as a stressed member. You’ll also get an upside-down front fork from Showa with long suspension travel and a new aluminum swingarm linked to a monoshock at the rear via Honda’s ProLink system.

As for braking, expect radially bolted brake calipers from Nissin at the front and a two-piston sliding caliper at the back. On the electronics front, the bikes would get an electronic throttle programmed with five ride modes. But that’s about it as far as the information we have on hand.

I’m guessing the overall weight of the bike would sit below 440 lb (200 kg). If that turns out to be true, 80 horses on bikes like these would feel scary fast.

Design-wise, the CB500 Super Four sports a classic retro look clearly inspired by the CB1000F concept. The CBR500R Four, on the other hand, looks to be clearly in tune with the rest of Honda’s CBR lineup. I, for one, like the silver color scheme and the two blue stripe tones.

More information on pricing and availability should become official in time for this year’s EICMA, per my judgment. I reckon it will be released in Asia and Europe first, alongside Japan, of course. As for America, it lies in the category of ‘may as well/might not.' Here’s hoping.

