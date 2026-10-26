Honda's new 4-cylinder sport bike unleashes a screaming 70 hp

Honda has just thrown a big surprise our way in the form of the CBR500R FOUR. It’s a middleweight alright, but it produces some serious numbers from a very high-revving four-cylinder engine. And not only is it launched, but it’s also confirmed to be heading to the West.

As you might imagine, that's a big deal. That’s because a lot of these middleweight screamers are somehow omitted from bikemakers’ Western product lines. Honda has basically said, "Nope, you’re getting this."

And the middleweight sports bike has virtually nothing in common with Honda's current crop of 500cc bikes. That includes the likes of the Rebel 500, NX500 and the CB500, which are all powered by the 471cc, 48-hp twin-cylinder engine.

The CBR500R FOUR will come powered by a 502cc four-cylinder engine that produces 70 hp at 11,000 rpm and 34.1 lb.ft (46.3 Nm) of torque at 10,500 rpm. It’s a setup that literally screams, revving all the way to 12,500 rpm.

The CBR500R FOUR revs all the way to 12,500 rpm Honda

And all that power is from a motorcycle that weighs 416 lb (189 kg) at the curb. That translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 0.168 hp/lb. Honda says it has worked to retain smooth delivery lower in the rev range, thus making sure the engine can serve the weekday commute as well as a spirited sprint on the track.

The brand has made use of nickel-silicon-carbide plating on the cylinders that lets them dispense with conventional sleeves, with diamond-like-carbon coatings on the valvetrain to help reduce friction. Even the engine shafts have been rearranged in order to shorten the unit from front to rear and concentrate mass.

You’ve got a pair of ram-air ducts beneath the headlights feeding the airbox above the engine. At the rear end, four headers merge into two pipes, which merge into one exhaust with a two-chamber silencer.

That engine comes mated to the Honda E-Clutch. This automatic clutch differs significantly from its predecessor, with the actuator now located on the side of the gearshift and not directly on the clutch itself.

The CBR500R FOUR boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 0.168 hp/lb Honda

You’d still need to shift gears, although the automatic clutch, in conjunction with the quickshifter, will help ensure smooth gear changes. And of course, you can still operate the clutch manually if needed.

Another sweet addition comes in the form of throttle-by-wire. When the throttle is blipped to match engine speed during a downshift, E-Clutch can partially disengage the clutch. According to Honda, it may also modulate clutch engagement in response to rear-wheel hop under heavy braking and quick downshifts.

But it’s still not a dedicated track machine. And the reason lies in its chassis. It’s built around a steel diamond frame with an aluminum swingarm that uses the engine as a stressed member. The wheelbase measures 55.4 in (1,408 mm), with rake measuring 25 degrees alongside 3.9 in (99 mm) of steering trail.

You get 43-mm KYB upside-down forks with 4.3 in (109 mm) of travel, and a linkage-type rear shock with adjustable preload and 4.7 in (119 mm) of travel. Braking comes from 296-mm front discs gripped by Nissin radial-mount two-piston calipers and a 240-mm rear disc paired with a single-piston caliper.

The CBR500R FOUR comes with Honda's E-Clutch system Honda

In terms of electronics, the thing’s stuffed. Honda offers ride-by-wire, five riding modes, traction control, ABS, connectivity, and a USB-C charging port in the five-inch TFT cockpit. Honda's HISS electronic immobilizer and Emergency Stop Signal system are also included. Buyers will also be able to personalize the bike with optional accessories such as a rear-seat bag, heated grips, a taller windscreen, tank and knee-grip pads, and an alarm.

As for styling, the CBR500R FOUR features a low-set front end, sculpted side fairings and a tail section that rises sharply behind the rider. The Ignition Red tri-color livery makes a bold statement, with oversized white Honda lettering across the fairings, complemented by blue sections and white stripes on the fuel tank. Typical Honda.

Up front, twin LED projector headlights are tucked beneath a narrow daytime-running light signature, while the indicators are neatly incorporated into the bodywork. Ram-air intakes positioned below the lighting unit add to the purposeful look. The rear continues the angular theme, with a dedicated pillion seat, an LED tail lamp and a conventional number plate bracket projecting beyond the bodywork.

The CBR500R FOUR comes priced from £6,999 Honda

Priced from £6,999 (around US$9,360 by direct conversion), the CBR500R FOUR faces an interesting challenge from both established and emerging rivals. You’ve got the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR as the most direct rival, but it carries a hefty price tag.

Meanwhile, Chinese alternatives from QJMotor and ZXMoto undercut the Honda, although the price gap isn’t as vast as you might think. Honda's established reputation for build quality, extensive dealer coverage, and the reassurance that comes with both of those things could prove valuable in the end.

Source: Honda