Honda’s Isle of Man TT Replica Fireblade is super rare – only 12 will ever exist

There’s nothing quite like celebrating Dean Harrison's two Superstock victories at this year's Isle of Man TT with a limited-edition Fireblade SP, a like-for-like replica of the bike he raced to victory on the Mountain Course. Honda is only producing 12 of these bikes – each in full race livery and loaded with custom parts and equipment.

What’s the catch then? For one thing, the bikes appear to be limited to the UK only. For another, there's the price – £26,749, or about US$35,700 by today's exchange rates.

This comes at the back of an impressive TT performance from Harrison, where he bagged two victories, both on Superstock TTs, clocking a 135.692 mph (218.375 km/h) lap on the final lap of Race 1, the third-fastest lap in the entire TT history. These wins come as firsts for Harrison since he moved to Honda in 2024 – his fourth and fifth TT wins overall, and first since the 2019 Senior.

The motorcycle behind the triumphs is the celebrated Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which, in its stock form, has been available since the end of 2023. Its aluminum diamond frame houses a 1,000cc, water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine in a new state of tune, capable of producing 215 horsepower and 83.3 lb-ft (113 Nm) of torque.

The Dean Harrison Replica takes the latest CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which already features MotoGP-inspired styling, Öhlins Smart EC suspension, Brembo Stylema R calipers, and Honda's two-motor Throttle-by-Wire system, to the next level. A stock trim of the bike generally starts at a base MSRP of $28,999 in the States.

All that extra money you’d pay for the replica will get you full race replica livery, an individually numbered headstock plaque, a selection of Honda Genuine Accessories, including a tall screen, rear seat cowl, HRC oil filler cap, GB Racing engine cover set, Evotech radiator guard, brake lever guard, paddock stand bobbins, and Metzeler tires. You’d also get a Dean Harrison replica Shoei X-SPR Pro helmet, one that Harrison will personally sign.

Harrison is extremely proud of the bike. “This year’s TT was so special for me,” he said. “We dialed my Fireblade in all the way through, and it just got better and better. My fourth TT win felt like it was a long time coming, while the fifth left me lost for words.”

“I’m so proud to be part of such an amazing team and, if I’m honest, really proud that Honda UK is producing a replica of the bike we put together and on the top step of the podium, twice,” explained the champ.

The Fireblade has more than proven its worth since it was launched. In 2025 alone, it has dominated both BSB short circuits and the toughest road racing event on earth. So, just in case you miss out on one of these limited edition replicas, just get a regular CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP – it would likely be as fast.

Source: Honda