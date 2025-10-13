Honda's latest adventure scooter comes with a folding table

For us motorcycle nerds, the best time of the year is here. Long-awaited launches, exciting concepts, and ambitious two-wheelers adorn events like EICMA, the Tokyo Motor Show, and CIMA Motor, among others. This Honda comes from the lattermost as one of the most interesting scooters I’ve seen in a while.

You get a split seat with a fold-up pillion that doubles as a backrest in case it’s just you who’s on the scooter alone. Doing so exposes a rear luggage rack that comes in real handy if you want to strap some extra tidbits onto the scoot.

Honda Sundiro also put up different accessorized variants of the Square X125 at CIMA Motor – from touring kits to luggage systems, all showcasing how the Square X125 can be tailored to fit different lifestyles.

The Square X125 is powered by a fan-cooled four-stroke 124cc eSP+ single-cylinder engine that produces 9.5 horsepower of max power at 7,750 rpm and 7.3 lb.ft of torque at 5,700 rpm Honda Sundiro

LED lighting, a compact windscreen, and comfortable ergonomics round off a design that balances practicality with forward-looking aesthetics. It rolls on a 90/90-12 section tire at the front, and a 100/90-10 tire at the rear. It also boasts an impressive 6.3 inches (160 mm) of ground clearance while sporting an easily accessible seat height of 29.1 in (740 mm).

The Square X 125's weighs barely 269 lb (122 kg) with the petrol tank full. Speaking of which, that’s a petite 1.5-gallon (5.7-liter) fuel tank you’re looking at. But with a stated usage of 138.3 mpg (1.7 l/100 km), that should be more than enough for a range of more than 186 miles (330 km).

A fan-cooled four-stroke 124cc eSP+ single-cylinder engine powers the adventure scooter. There’s an overhead camshaft and two valves, which translate to modest performance figures of 9.5 horsepower of max power at 7,750 rpm and 7.3 lb.ft (10 Nm) of torque at 5,700 rpm. Honda cites a top speed of around 55 mph (88 km/h).

Elsewhere, you can spot the likes of long-travel suspension and disc brakes at the back and front – both with ABS – which is a welcome feature in this category. A 5-inch color display, USB A and C power sockets, which enable 20-W fast charging, and a remote key system round off the list of features for this scooter.

The Honda Sundiro Square X125 is the result of a joint venture between the Japanese and Chinese companies Honda Sundiro

The Honda Square X 125 will first go on sale in its home country of China from this month, where it’s priced at CNY 12,680 (the equivalent of about US$1,777). The likelihood of this adventure scooter making it to Europe sometime next year is pretty good, but it's too much of a long shot for the USA.

But even in an alternate universe, imagine getting one Stateside… at that price!

Source: Honda Sundiro