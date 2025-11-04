Sport Scout RT: Indian Motorcycle’s first bike since Polaris split

Now that Indian is functioning as an independent bikemaker after Polaris sold a major stake in the American company, there will be even more eyes on it, scrutinizing every move, every launch, and every motorcycle it puts out ... and the Sport Scout RT becomes the first bike in Indian Motorcycle's bold new adventure.

There’s a good reason why the Scout lineup has been Indian’s prized product for a while now. It's simple, brilliantly styled, and offers some of the best options for riders wishing to get acquainted with Indian’s motorcycling ideology. The Sport Scout RT model carries the baton forward well.

It’s a brand-new motorcycle, for starters, and the only one in Indian’s 2026 lineup. It comes powered by Indian’s SpeedPlus 1,250cc V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed, constant mesh transmission.

The Sport Scout RT comes powered by Indian’s SpeedPlus 1,250cc V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed, constant mesh transmission Indian Motorcycle

The motor produces 105 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 82 ft-lb (108 Nm) at 6,300 rpm. It uses a 60-degree V-twin layout, with liquid cooling and dual overhead cams. It offers a fairly flat torque curve and predictable acceleration – meaning it's built for real-world cruising, and not just peak numbers.

The design ... it’s not entirely novel. You definitely can make out that it’s of Scout lineage. What I do like is how aggressive the cruiser looks now. I’m definitely a fan of the quarter fairing and that lovely red color. The blacked-out finishes add a nice touch to the bike, too.

The handlebar, true to cruiser manners, comes with gloss black 6-inch moto-style risers with machined triples as standard to offer better reach and control. The solo seat sure looks cool, but it means you’ll have to leave your missus – or mister – behind. As for the wheels, you get a 19/16-inch setup at the front/back that comes with cast spokes wrapped in Metzeler Cruisetec tires.

I’m definitely a fan of the quarter fairing and that lovely red color Indian Motorcycle

For braking, you get a single 298-mm semi-floating rotor with 2-piston calipers at the front and a single 298-mm semi-floating rotor with 1-piston caliper at the back. A 41-mm telescopic fork with 4.7 inches (120 mm) of travel takes care of front suspension, while the rear gets pre-load adjustable dual shocks with 3 inches (76.2 mm) travel.

Next, let’s talk numbers. The bike weighs 528 lb (239 kg), features a ground clearance of 4.4 inches (113 mm), a very pleasantly accessible seat height of 25.7 inches (654 mm), and a wheelbase of 61.5 inches (1,562 mm). Rake/trail is listed at 29° / 4.8 inches (123 mm).

Indian has been kind enough to offer you lovely body-colored locking rigid saddlebags that offer over 10 gallons (38 liters) as standard. Weatherproof storage? Check. You also get bar-end mirrors straight from the factory, which is always a nice touch.

Indian offers lovely body-colored locking rigid saddlebags that offer over 10 gallons as standard Indian Motorcycle

Onboard tech includes a 4-inch display that’s powered by Indian’s Ride Command, which lets you access GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and other features. Keyless ignition, ABS, multiple ride modes, and a USB charging port are all standard. Rider aids are limited to only cruise control and traction control, as expected.

The Sport Scout RT starts at US$16,999, which slots right in there among other Scout models in Indian’s lineup. It comes in three colorways: Sunset Red Metallic (seen here), Black Smoke, and Chalk.

It will take on the Harley‑Davidson Sportster S, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, and the Honda Rebel 1100. In terms of straight-up value, it’s the most expensive of the lot, but it’s definitely better styled, offers decent cargo storage as standard, and most importantly, looks sexy as Hell in the red livery.

A 41-mm telescopic fork with 4.7 inches (120 mm) of travel takes care of front suspension, while the rear gets pre-load adjustable dual shocks with 3 inches (76.2 mm) of travel Indian Motorcycle

What’s your pick?

Source: Indian Motorcycle