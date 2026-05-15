Juiced Bikes proves capable electric motorcycles don't have to cost a lot

All right, I admit it, I have a thing for affordable off-road electric motorcycles. There’s just something about a battery-powered, inexpensive dual sport that’s quiet, filled with torque, and almost as light as a lawn mower. Heck yeah!

And that’s exactly one of the reasons why this space is buzzing with so many motorcycles that it’s hard to keep track of. Add another one to that list.

Recently revived Juiced Bikes has just launched its first electric dirt bike, called Nomadix, through its powersports arm. And all for US$2,500. Looks like the company is sticking to the aggressive pricing that got it going in the past.

The Nomadix comes powered by 8 kW / 60 mph and 15 kW / 70 mph motors Juiced Bikes

The bike comes in two models – the standard 8 kW trim, rated for a top speed of 60 mph (96 km/h), powered by an 8-kW, 72V, 35-Ah LG battery pack. Then, there’s the more serious 15-kW Nomadix R trim that goes as fast as 70 mph (113 km/h), which comes powered by a 15-kW, 72V, 4-Ah Samsung battery pack.

The battery capacity ranges from 2.5 to 2.88 kWh based on the trim you’re opting for, with a range of up to 50 miles (80 km). Take that with a pinch of salt, though, considering these numbers should ideally drop further on serious off-road sessions.

Torque, as usual, is plenty, at 280 lb ft (380 Nm), which puts it squarely against the likes of the Sur-Ron Light Bee X, Talaria Komodo, and Segway X260 / Xyber 300 – all while offering incredible value for your money.

The Nomadix boasts solid components for its price Juiced Bikes

Next up, the underpinnings, which are actually pretty solid for its class. A typical issue with low-cost e-motos is the use of cheaper e-bike components, which generally aren’t meant for the load and speed of a proper motorcycle. Thus, it’s nice to see Juiced Bikes not having cheaped out on the components.

It comes kitted with KKE suspension with 220 mm of travel that comprises a 37-mm front fork. Braking comes in the form of DOT hydraulic brakes with six-piston calipers and large 220-mm rotors.

The wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the back, both of which are wrapped in off-road tires. It weighs a total of 160 lb (72.5 kg), which means you can absolutely hooligan around in it – throwing it around trails, dropping it, picking it up without breaking a sweat, and continuing along your merry way.

Finishing up the specs are a seat height of 33 inches (838.2 mm) – a tad too tall for most riders under 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), a payload capacity of 265 lb (120 kg), and a wheelbase of 48.8 inches (1,240 mm).

There's a nifty speed lock feature that allows you to PIN-lock the bike’s top speed Juiced Bikes

The bike comes with a speed lock feature that allows you to PIN-lock the bike’s top speed if you don’t want your kids ripping around on it. Keep in mind that the Nomadix is essentially only an off-road e-moto, as it is not yet homologated for street riding.

Juiced has stated that the Nomadix will be available in August 2026, and is currently taking $50 refundable deposits. The model's availability outside of the US is still up in the air as of now.

Now that Juiced comes backed by Lectric eBikes, which is America’s biggest and most successful e-bike company, you can at least be assured this won’t be just another botched launch. The Nomadix ticks most boxes buyers in this class usually look out for: impressive performance, affordability, light weight, and what looks like reliable after-sales support.

The Nomadix only costs $2,500! Juiced Bikes

Most motorcycles in this class cost around twice as much as the Nomadix does. It’s a no-brainer if you ask me. Watch out, Sur-Ron!

Source: Juiced Powersports