Segway's new e-dirt bike is three gas bikes in one: 150cc, 200cc and 300cc

The fact that I’m covering a second electric dirt bike in a span of a week should tell you that motorcycle manufacturers are getting more and more open to taking more risks. That’s terrific news, if you ask me.

This one comes from Segway, the two-wheeler manufacturer that is more famed for its kick scooters than anything else. Of late, the company has been flirting with proper off-road electric motorcycles, even building a fully electric enduro and taking it to compete in Dakar.

That bike is what has served as the inspiration for its latest launch, the Xaber 300 (pronounced "say-br") at this year’s CES. It is built from the ground up as a pure off-roader, but its highlight is three selectable power modes that simulate 150cc, 200cc, and 300cc gas bikes. My guess is 15-, 35- and 40-horsepower outputs.

That effectively makes it three bikes in one – all thanks to a healthy intervention of software. The idea is simple: you don't have to upgrade your entire bike as you progress. Just switch up the power output and carry on.

Although the e-moto's weight and power figures are not known just yet, Segway did state that it will "boast a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 24.7%." If we were to assume the 40-hp output that most 300cc-equivalent bikes offer, you can expect the bike to weigh around 160 lb (73 kg). That would be mighty impressive if that was to be the case.

Segway mentions that it’s based on an all-electric platform that employs a virtual electronic clutch to simulate a traditional mechanical clutch. It also gets selectable traction control that adapts to different terrain – likely allows you to tinker with traction as needed, especially helpful for those wet days.

You can also tinker with other features, like setting a maximum wheelie angle, via a companion app. This should likely be thanks to Segway’s expertise with gyroscopic sensor technology, which we’ve seen in its self-balancing offerings. On paper, it means that one could learn to wheelie without having to worry about losing control of the rear.

There’s also a parental-control app that allows folks to set speed limits and even construct geofenced regions where the bike can be used by their children. That’s odd when you consider Segway made it clear that the dirt bike is only meant for rides aged 18 years or older.

The Xaber 300's specifics are being kept under wraps by the bikemaker, and that’s all that we know so far. As for the price, it will retail at US$5,300, and should be available by this spring and summer through Segway's website and authorized US retailers.

It sure looks like one to look out for, especially considering its pricing and all that Segway says it offers. You watching, Zero?

Source: CES