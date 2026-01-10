Pro enduro racer reveals first proper hard enduro e-moto

You know you have a proper enduro motorcycle on your hands when it has Graham Jarvis’ credentials behind it. That’s the Jarv-E project, born from a collaboration between Jarvis and Austrian motorcycle engineer David Freidinger.

Jarvis has been contributing to riding development, testing, race strategy, and long-term vision for the project. That means the Jarv-E isn’t just another ambitious electric motorcycle; it’s a proper hard-enduro bike designed for technical trail riding.

For those who don’t know, Jarvis has been a mainstay in trial races and the hard enduro scene for as long as I can remember. He has seven Red Bull Romaniacs championships, five Hells Gate championships, four Scottish Six Days Trial triumphs, and five British Trials championships to his name.

Who better to come up with a purpose-built moto like this? The Jarv-E is meant for "technical climbs, balance moves, rock gardens, and modern extreme riding." It offers "more adjustability than any other electric enduro bike, from chassis balance to regen, throttle response, and ergonomics."

The bike is powered by a 5.6-kWh battery, which takes about 1.5 hours to go from empty to full. And in case you don't want to wait that long, you can simply swap the battery out for another, thanks to a rapid-release battery system that allows for 30-second swaps.

The battery retains 80% of its capacity after 500 charge cycles. As for run time, you can expect a fully charged battery to last you for 1.5 to 2 hours in Fast Race mode, 3 to 4 hours in Mixed Enduro mode, and a whopping 5 hours in Eco mode. All of these are expertly designed, pre-programmed riding modes developed in collaboration with Graham Jarvis.

A peak power of 50 kW (67 hp) and a dry weight of 209 lb (95 kg) mean you get a rather impressive power-to-weight ratio of 0.3206 hp/lb. The Jarv-E also lets you adjust things like the power output, e-clutch responsiveness, and regen breaking to help take on any trail.

The chassis comprises a Chromoly race frame and a custom CNC-milled swingarm with triple clamps. You get a traditional off-road-focused 21/18-inch race spec wheel setup on Sirris F43 High Performance suspension.

The moto can climb inclines up to 45 degrees – a feat most electric motorcycles dressed as dirt bikes can’t offer. Aside from the hardware, there’s been plenty of thought put into the software, too. You can take full command of your Jarv-E right from your phone via a dedicated app. It lets you keep track of all ride data and enable configuration changes – all in real-time.

The bike is intended as a limited-edition production model, with only 100 individually numbered units to be made and delivered across the globe. As of now, pre-orders are open for EU customers, while there’s a waitlist for folks in the USA (where certification is currently in progress).

Is this the first-ever off-road electric? Certainly not. With the likes of the Stark Varg MX, there are credible options out there for off-road enthusiasts. But what the Jarv-E offers is proper enduro credentials with a rider-led philosophy, all coming from the hands of someone who’s been there, done that. Features like the quick battery swap, 90-minute fast charging, and a mobile app to tweak juts about everything on the bike are all important touches that’ll help make this feel like a proper enduro.

For all that Jarv-E offers, it likely won't come cheap, and that’s alright. Not all EVs need to wear the affordable badge. An odd few of them can be just proper motorcycles built with proper motorcyclists. And maybe that’s what the electric space needs more of at the moment.

Having said that, pricing is yet to be revealed. And as you’d expect, the Jarv-E is not street legal just yet, though homologation is in the plans. Production is due to start in April 2026, with the bike coming with a two-year comprehensive warranty.

Source: Jarv-E