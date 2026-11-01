Kawasaki throttles forth with its own middleweight adventure tourer

Hardly a year since Kawasaki revived the KLE nameplate with the KLE500, the Japanese bikemaker has introduced a brand-new model to its lineup: the KLE650. It’s a proper flagship middleweight that is meant for long-distance touring comfort as opposed to brute off-road prowess.

The motorcycle is powered by Kawasaki’s well-known 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. That’s the same engine as on the Ninja 650 and Versys 650, but it doesn’t come without improvements.

Kawasaki has fitted the KLE650 with an electronic throttle and a specially tuned intake and exhaust system, helping it achieve its peak torque in the low-to-mid rpm range. It also helps with a smoother power delivery as the revs climb even higher – all thanks to its 180-degree crank configuration.

The KLE650 rides on 21/17-inch wheels Kawasaki

Speaking of specs, while the official power figures are still under wraps, I’d expect around 67 hp and 47 lb.ft (63.7 Nm) of torque if Kawasaki’s existing 650 models are anything to go by. Kawasaki does mention that it has worked to reduce weight, centralize mass, and optimize the bike’s center of gravity.

The KLE650 is built around a steel trellis frame that’s suspended on a KYB cartridge-type inverted fork offering 8.3 in (210 mm) of travel, while the rear gets Kawasaki’s new Uni-Trak suspension that gives you 7.7 in (196 mm) of rear wheel travel.

Meanwhile, the front braking setup comprises a pair of 300-mm steel discs, each working with a caliper equipped with 27-mm pistons. At the rear, stopping duties are handled by a 230-mm disc and a two-piston caliper, also using 27-mm pistons.

The KLE650 comes with the same engine as the Ninja 650 and Versys 650 Kawasaki

The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both featuring aluminum rims and steel spokes. Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires come as standard, with Kawasaki offering tubeless only on the higher-spec SE trim.

Also specific to the more comprehensively equipped KLE650 SE is the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), which enables clutchless gear changes in both directions, a full-color TFT instrument display, and a USB-C charging port. Meanwhile, the standard KLE650 misses out on all that while featuring a 5-inch LCD screen instead.

Styling takes its cues from rally raid motorcycles, with bold fairings and a road-focused seat. Compared with the KLE500, the larger body panels give the KLE650 a more substantial, assertive appearance.

Kawasaki also equips it with cruise control and KTRC, short for Kawasaki Traction Control. This offers two operating modes, adjusting its intervention according to riding conditions and the amount of rear-wheel slip detected. Mode 1 takes a lighter touch, making it better suited to spirited road riding by helping manage traction through corners and when accelerating out of them. Mode 2 intervenes more strongly, cutting engine output when it detects excessive wheelspin.

The Kawasaki Traction Control lets you adjust traction across two settings Kawasaki

The bike also gets nifty touring extras like hand guards, aluminum engine guards, and a taller windshield as standard. The windshield offers three height settings to help you tailor wind protection to your preferences and conditions. It can be used at its standard height or raised by 1 to 2.1 in (27 mm or 55 mm), with the tallest setting intended to reduce wind exposure and fatigue on longer rides.

The middleweight ADV segment is already crowded with bikes promising to be everything to everyone, from dirt-road explorers to long-distance tourers. Kawasaki's KLE650 doesn't appear particularly interested in reinventing that formula. Instead, it seems to be aiming for the sweet spot between everyday usability and enough touring comfort and practical kit without making it feel intimidating.

I, for one, actually like what Kawasaki’s done with this bike. Not positioning it as a hardcore adventure bike is actually a smart move. It opens the bike to a broader market, likely appealing to those who simply want a reliable machine for longer rides. In many ways, it seems built around how most people actually use their ADV bikes, while ticking off plenty of the boxes riders often complain are missing.

The KLE650 is set to arrive at US dealerships around February 2027 Kawasaki

The KLE650 and KLE650 SE will likely arrive at US dealerships around February 2027. The standard model will retail for US$8,799, while the better-equipped SE will command a $1,200 premium, bringing its price to $9,999.

Against rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and other road-biased adventure tourers, the KLE's success will depend on how well it balances that all-rounder brief in the real world. But if Kawasaki has got the fundamentals right, this could be the kind of adventure bike riders actually need, rather than the rally inspired machine they think they're supposed to want.

Source: Kawasaki