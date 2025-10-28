KTM roars back into the supersport scene with the 990 RC R

The absolutely bonkers 1,195cc V-twin RC8 R was discontinued in 2015, and since then, KTM hasn’t really had a proper, fully faired production sports bike. Until now.

The KTM 990 RC R comes as a supersport that was actually released as a road-legal race-replica in 2024. The project was delayed by the brand’s financial troubles, but with production now back on track, the 990 RC R has finally broken cover.

With this supersport, KTM aims to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C. Judging by its specs, it looks more than capable of doing just that.

The bike produces approximately 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque KTM

Powering the bike is the 947cc LC8c parallel-twin engine from the KTM 990 Duke, producing around 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque. That's more torque than both the Ducati Panigale V2 and Yamaha R9.

KTM has made a few tweaks to the engine, revising the mapping to allow full 100% throttle opening. There’s also a new airbox integrated into the subframe with dual side intakes, and a redesigned exhaust system featuring three lambda sensors to help centralize mass.

That motor sits in a steel tube frame designed for torsional stiffness. The pressure die-cast aluminum subframe is 400 g (14 oz) lighter than the Duke’s, while the swingarm has been redesigned to enhance grip and stability.

The exhaust system sees a major redesign, with three lambda sensors to help centralize mass KTM

In true KTM fashion, the 990 RC R comes equipped with WP suspension components. Up front are fully adjustable 48-mm WP APEX forks with compression, rebound, and preload adjustment, offering 5.7 inches (147 mm) of travel. At the rear, a fully adjustable gas-assisted WP APEX shock provides 5.2 inches (134 mm) of travel, with both low- and high-speed compression and rebound adjustment.

Braking is handled by Brembo components: twin HyPure four-piston calipers gripping dual 320-mm front discs, and a 240-mm rear disc. The wheels are the same as those on the 1390 Super Duke R (3.5-inch front and 5.5-inch rear), wrapped in Michelin Power Cup 2 tires for good grip on both road and track.

The seat height is 33.2 inches (845 mm), but with two-way adjustable footrests and clip-on handlebars, the ergonomics shouldn’t be overly punishing for a sportbike.

The 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with adjustable split-screen and haptic switchcube controls KTM

KTM has packed the 990 RC R with a full suite of modern electronics. Dominating the cockpit is an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with an adjustable split-screen layout and haptic switchcube controls.

The system offers four ride modes – Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom – plus an optional Track mode. There are also four ABS settings: Street, Sport, Supermoto+, and Supermoto, allowing riders to fine-tune intervention levels. Additional assists include traction control, wheelie control, and launch control.

There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design. The fairing incorporates a windscreen, aerodynamic deflector, and front winglets that provide 28 lb (13 kg) of downforce at 149 mph (240 km/h) and 32 lb (15 kg) at 156 mph (251 km/h), according to KTM.

There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design KTM

KTM has announced a base price of US$13,949, plus a $750 freight charge, with production set to begin in November 2025. At that price, it sits neatly between the $16,495 Ducati Panigale V2 and $12,499 Yamaha R9, while arguably being the most track-focused of the three.

If you’re serious about track days, the 990 RC R deserves a test ride. The only question that remains: can it help turn KTM’s fortunes around?

Source: KTM