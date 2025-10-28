© 2025 New Atlas
Motorcycles

KTM roars back into the supersport scene with the 990 RC R

By Utkarsh Sood
October 27, 2025
KTM roars back into the supersport scene with the 990 RC R
With the 990 RC R, KTM intends to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C
With the 990 RC R, KTM intends to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C
View 6 Images
With the 990 RC R, KTM intends to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C
1/6
With the 990 RC R, KTM intends to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C
The bike produces approximately 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque
2/6
The bike produces approximately 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque
The exhaust system sees a major redesign, with three lambda sensors to help centralize mass
3/6
The exhaust system sees a major redesign, with three lambda sensors to help centralize mass
There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design
4/6
There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design
The 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with adjustable split-screen and haptic switchcube controls
5/6
The 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with adjustable split-screen and haptic switchcube controls
Production is set to begin in November 2025
6/6
Production is set to begin in November 2025
View gallery - 6 images

The absolutely bonkers 1,195cc V-twin RC8 R was discontinued in 2015, and since then, KTM hasn’t really had a proper, fully faired production sports bike. Until now.

The KTM 990 RC R comes as a supersport that was actually released as a road-legal race-replica in 2024. The project was delayed by the brand’s financial troubles, but with production now back on track, the 990 RC R has finally broken cover.

With this supersport, KTM aims to bridge the gap between its smaller RC models (RC 125, 200, and 390) and the track-only RC 8C. Judging by its specs, it looks more than capable of doing just that.

The bike produces approximately 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque
The bike produces approximately 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque

Powering the bike is the 947cc LC8c parallel-twin engine from the KTM 990 Duke, producing around 128 horsepower and nearly 76 lb-ft (105.7 Nm) of torque. That's more torque than both the Ducati Panigale V2 and Yamaha R9.

KTM has made a few tweaks to the engine, revising the mapping to allow full 100% throttle opening. There’s also a new airbox integrated into the subframe with dual side intakes, and a redesigned exhaust system featuring three lambda sensors to help centralize mass.

That motor sits in a steel tube frame designed for torsional stiffness. The pressure die-cast aluminum subframe is 400 g (14 oz) lighter than the Duke’s, while the swingarm has been redesigned to enhance grip and stability.

The exhaust system sees a major redesign, with three lambda sensors to help centralize mass
The exhaust system sees a major redesign, with three lambda sensors to help centralize mass

In true KTM fashion, the 990 RC R comes equipped with WP suspension components. Up front are fully adjustable 48-mm WP APEX forks with compression, rebound, and preload adjustment, offering 5.7 inches (147 mm) of travel. At the rear, a fully adjustable gas-assisted WP APEX shock provides 5.2 inches (134 mm) of travel, with both low- and high-speed compression and rebound adjustment.

Braking is handled by Brembo components: twin HyPure four-piston calipers gripping dual 320-mm front discs, and a 240-mm rear disc. The wheels are the same as those on the 1390 Super Duke R (3.5-inch front and 5.5-inch rear), wrapped in Michelin Power Cup 2 tires for good grip on both road and track.

The seat height is 33.2 inches (845 mm), but with two-way adjustable footrests and clip-on handlebars, the ergonomics shouldn’t be overly punishing for a sportbike.

The 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with adjustable split-screen and haptic switchcube controls
The 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with adjustable split-screen and haptic switchcube controls

KTM has packed the 990 RC R with a full suite of modern electronics. Dominating the cockpit is an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with an adjustable split-screen layout and haptic switchcube controls.

The system offers four ride modes – Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom – plus an optional Track mode. There are also four ABS settings: Street, Sport, Supermoto+, and Supermoto, allowing riders to fine-tune intervention levels. Additional assists include traction control, wheelie control, and launch control.

There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design. The fairing incorporates a windscreen, aerodynamic deflector, and front winglets that provide 28 lb (13 kg) of downforce at 149 mph (240 km/h) and 32 lb (15 kg) at 156 mph (251 km/h), according to KTM.

There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design
There’s a clear MotoGP influence in the design

KTM has announced a base price of US$13,949, plus a $750 freight charge, with production set to begin in November 2025. At that price, it sits neatly between the $16,495 Ducati Panigale V2 and $12,499 Yamaha R9, while arguably being the most track-focused of the three.

If you’re serious about track days, the 990 RC R deserves a test ride. The only question that remains: can it help turn KTM’s fortunes around?

Source: KTM

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesKTMSuperbikeSupersportsRacingSportsbikesDucatiYamaha
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!