World's most powerful three-wheeled scooter comes from an unlikely brand

Here I am, talking about a scooter that is more powerful than most motorcycles that some people will ever own. And it doesn’t even come from the likes of Honda, Yamaha, or any other usual suspects. Rather, it comes from Kymco, a scooter manufacturer from Taiwan.

The CV3 575i gets the prestigious tag of being the world’s most powerful three-wheeled scooter. And it is a big deal indeed.

From where I’m from in India, scooters are still largely seen as small-displacement urban commuters that are both cheap to buy and easy to get the hang of. The Kymco CV3 575i defies all of that logic and chucks it in the bin.

Powering the trike scooter is a 574cc inline two-cylinder engine that’s water-cooled. It’s rated for a maximum power of 51 hp, a max torque of 37.6 lb-ft (51 Nm), and a top speed of 98 mph (158 km/h).

51 hp, 37.6 lb-ft (51 Nm) of torque from an inline two-cylinder engine Kymco

Pit it against other three-wheeled scooters and right away the CV3 rewrites the rulebook. The Piaggio MP3, which has long been considered the go-to option in this category, does come close with around 44 hp and 36 lb-ft (50 Nm) torque. But its single-cylinder layout means it lacks the urgency and refinement of the Kymco’s twin-cylinder punch.

Meanwhile, the Tricity 300, which now comes with airbags, isn’t even playing the same game with around 28 hp and 21 lb-ft (29 Nm) of torque. It’s built for accessibility, not outright performance.

On pure numbers alone, the Kymco CV3 575i dominates – and not by a small margin. It outguns all other three–wheeled scoots and absolutely dwarfs them in performance metrics. But more importantly, it shifts the identity of three-wheelers from “safe alternatives” to something closer to legit performance machines with extra grip.

But you think that’s impressive? Well, the fact that this is the world’s first three-wheeled scooter to come with a water-cooled inline two-cylinder engine is far more impressive in my eyes.

In typical motorcycle fashion, the CV3 575i comes with a belt final drive on an aluminum swingarm Kymco

That motor comes mated to a centrifugal clutch with a CVT transmission and … wait for it … a belt final drive on an aluminum swingarm. On a scooter. Couple that with the 160-section rear tire, and you’re looking at motorcycle specs.

Kymco states that the average fuel consumption is around 21.7 km/l (4.6 liters per 100 km). That translates to around 51 mpg.

It gets slip control, cruise control, as well as two ride modes: Tour and Rain. All of this can be controlled via the six-inch TFT display, which also lets you monitor the tire pressure. You also get extras like keyless ignition, heated grips, adjustable windscreen, adjustable backrest, USB-C and 12V outlets – features which are more typical on a touring motorcycle.

But it’s no lightweight scoot. With a full 4-gallon (15.5-liter) fuel tank, the CV3 575i weighs 621 lb (282 kg). You’ll need to have a fair amount of leg strength to be able to balance this one, which you won't have to do much of, considering it’s got three wheels.

The two 13-inch tilting wheels at the front come with their own independent suspension Kymco

Speaking of which, there are two 13-inch tilting wheels at the front that come with their own independent suspension. It’s called Kymco Advance Leaning Suspension (KALS), where two lateral upside-down hydraulic telescopic forks form a parallelogram linkage system that lets you lean up to 40 degrees.

The braking system is made up of three disc brakes (one per wheel), a composite system, and Bosch ABS, all of which can be controlled via the two hand levers and a foot pedal. This comes in particularly handy on a vehicle like this, which has three wheels. For instance, if you come to a halt, you can simply lock the front wheels from tilting via the right-hand lever.

The new Kymco CV3 575i is priced at €11,999 (US$13,855 in direct conversion) but can be booked at a launch price of €10,999 ($12,700). Now, pricing depends on where you’re getting it. This is what it’s priced at in France. For countries like Germany, it starts from €12,699 ($14,663).

Of course, there’s no chance you can get it in countries like the USA or Australia, so it’s best to check with the dealers in your region regarding availability. As for who it is for, Kymco says, "It is ideal for those looking for safety and stability, without giving up the ease of riding a scooter."

You could go touring on the technically scoot Kymco

If you look at the three-wheeled scooter space today, it’s actually split into two very different philosophies: commuter-friendly, car-license machines like the Yamaha Tricity 300, and full-fat, motorcycle-adjacent bruisers like the Piaggio MP3. The newly launched Kymco CV3 575i lands squarely in the latter camp – and then promptly muscles its way to the top.

There’s no denying it targets a very specific audience. Beginner riders, those who find themselves unable to maneuver a conventional motorcycle anymore, or simply those who enjoy the convenience of a twist-and-go scooter, will indeed be intrigued by what the CV3 575i offers. I can even see couples doing short-distance touring on it.

The only question that remains to be answered is whether it will attract enough buyers.

Source: Kymco