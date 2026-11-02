Moto Guzzi's 500cc roadster strives to make motorcycling simple again

After the likes of BMW, Norton, Harley-Davidson, and Triumph, the small-bore manifesto seems to have reached Italian shores. Moto Guzzi, a motorcycle brand almost synonymous with the 90-degree V-twin, has just revealed a brand new 500-class roadster.

And it almost goes against the norms, in a way. That’s because it’s a parallel twin. For reference, Guzzi’s last production parallel-twin was the 250 TS, which was manufactured from 1974 until 1982.

Another big change comes in the form of the final drive. Modern Guzzis all come with a shaft drive. The Trip returns to a chain, with the brand claiming it becomes "the first of a new generation." That points to fellow 500-class models, but the biggest question is what engine powers it.

While we don’t know the details, considering the reveal is more of a soft launch until a proper release at this year’s EICMA, it’s likely to be either a reworked 457cc engine used in A2 Aprilia motorcycles or the very same unit. That’s because both Aprilia and Moto Guzzi are owned by the same parent company, Piaggio.

The Trip will come with a parallel-twin as opposed to a V-twin you'd usually find on a Guzzi Moto Guzzi

That unit makes 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm and 32.1 lb.ft (43.5 Nm) of torque at 6,700 rpm, making it A2 compliant for Europe. It has a 270-degree crank, but whether Moto Guzzi has tinkered with the engine remains to be seen.

The brand does state that most of the torque kicks in the lower revs, which should suit the bike’s intended use. Regardless, the Trip will become the smallest-capacity model in Moto Guzzi’s lineup.

As for the design, it is less a retro motorcycle and more a modern roadster wearing a few carefully chosen retro cues. As Guzzi explains, it’s "designed by taking away rather than adding." The metal fuel tank gives it enough visual mass for a more substantial roadster stance. However, the elephant in the room is the exposed, blacked-out parallel-twin engine.

Traditional Moto Guzzis are instantly recognizable because of their transverse V-twins, with the cylinder heads jutting out from either side. The Trip's parallel-twin makes the motorcycle look tidier and arguably more accessible, but it also takes away the most distinctive visual feature of the brand.

The official images also offer a clue about the chassis. The Trip appears to use a rear shock mounted on the right-hand side of the swingarm, rather than the centrally positioned monoshock arrangement found on Aprilia’s 457 platform.

The Trip features a 3.6-inch circular TFT display Moto Guzzi

An offset layout can free up space around the center of the motorcycle and simplify packaging, but it isn’t better or worse than a centrally mounted setup. What matters more is the suspension’s geometry, damping, linkage, and how effectively it controls the rear wheel over bumps. So until we know the official specifics, it’s hard to comment on why Guzzi has opted for this setup here.

As for electronics, we do know that it will get ride-by-wire throttle and three riding modes – Road, Sport and Rain – with a quickshifter and turn-by-turn navigation also offered. A very tidy 3.6-inch circular TFT display is offered, with backlit switchgear and full-LED lighting, with the headlight incorporating Guzzi's iconic eagle.

The company quotes a curb weight of 396.8 lb (180 kg) for the Trip, alongside a seat height of 31.1 in (790 mm) and a 3.96-gallon (15-liter) metal fuel tank. Those numbers put it firmly in the entry-level roadster category, where it looks set to take on bikes such as Triumph’s Bonneville T40 and Honda CB500.

The recently-launched baby Bonneville tips the scales at 421 lb (191 kg) wet while matching Guzzi’s seat height, although its 3.8-gallon (14.5-liter) tank is marginally smaller. More importantly, the Triumph’s 398cc single-cylinder engine produces 30 hp, leaving it short of the performance figures suggested by the Trip’s positioning. Even the new Honda CB500 falls short on performance, offering a paltry 28 hp and 31.7 lb.ft of torque (43 Nm).



The Trip will feature single-sided rear suspension Moto Guzzi

That means on paper at least, the Guzzi has the advantage of lower weight and far greater power than both of those other modern retros, while offering a little more fuel capacity.

Now, coming to the most important bits: pricing and availability. For now, pricing remains unannounced, but Moto Guzzi has confirmed that the Trip will arrive at dealerships in 2027.

Buyers will be able to choose from three colors: Black Metropolis, Green Grove and Red Beat. The company has also teased a special 'The Opening' edition, though it has yet to explain what distinguishes it from the standard model.

All of Moto Guzzi’s current models are manufactured at Mandello del Lario in Italy, but the Trip’s eventual production location remains an open question. Piaggio’s Baramati facility in India is one very real possibility, given that it already manufactures and exports Aprilia’s 457-series motorcycles and scooters.

So we may just witness an India-made Guzzi running on European and American roads.

The Trip will take on the likes of the baby Bonneville and the new Honda CB500 Moto Guzzi

In an era when motorcycles are increasingly turning into rolling smartphones, Moto Guzzi’s new 500cc roadster seems to be making a case for keeping things simple.

Of course, we’ll have to wait to find out how it rides, what it costs, and whether it delivers on that promise. But if The Trip can make everyday motorcycling feel less like managing a machine and more like enjoying the ride, Moto Guzzi might just be onto something.

Source: Moto Guzzi