Mini ebikes with go-kart tires are built for all-day wheelies

If you're lucky enough to have a couple thousand bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you could do a whole lot worse than drop it on an Antic. This little beast draws inspiration from the mini bikes of 1970s, swaps their noisy engines for an electric motor, and lets you get into all kinds of trouble on two wheels – or one, if you're feeling rowdy.

Antic is a new bike brand from the same company that makes the Onewheel electric semi-self-balancing skateboard. It borrows the latter's hub-mounted motor, batteries, large go-kart-style tires, and self-balancing tech to pull off a particularly neat trick.

When you pull up on the handlebar, the bike can lock into an assisted wheelie and stay there for as long as you want – no prior hooning experience necessary. That's the best way to ride this thing, anyway.

Introducing Antic Bikes

The Antic features a hub motor that can spin those fat all-terrain tires up to 35 mph (56 km/h), inverted hydraulic front suspension for ride comfort, and a 140-mm disc brake. The base model manages up to 28 miles (45 km) on a single charge; there's also a longer range model that can do up to 50 miles (80 km), and you can also tack on performance treaded tires for better handling.

The Antic is designed purely for making mischief, with no screens or fiddly controls in sight Future Motion, Inc.

Antic keeps things real simple with its design and ride experience. There's not a lot to see on the bike, save for its small round headlight and tubular frame. It's supposed to comfortably support riders weighing up to 275 lb (125 kg). There's no info display or complicated controls on board; any settings you need to change are managed through a mobile app.

The top-of-the-line Antic can do up to 50 miles on a charge and comes with performance treaded tires Future Motion, Inc.

It's worth noting that Antic isn't the first to build a wheelie-capable mini ebike. That honor goes to Wheelie Fun Bike, founded by a Onewheel aftermarket parts manufacturer who launched the brand back in August. The two bikes are rather similar in their promised range, power output, made-in-the-USA cred, and wheelie popping abilities.

Those wide tires are said to be able to handle all kinds of terrain Future Motion, Inc.

They only differ slightly in their design and price. The Wheelie Fun Bike comes in at just under US$3,500, with a pre-order price of $2,995; Antic's bikes are cheaper, with the base model priced at $2,500 and discounted to $2,100 for its first customers. Both bikes are slated to ship in January 2026.

Product page: Antic bikes