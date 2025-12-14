Peugeot revives and electrifies cult 70s moped

Not too long ago, the Peugeot 103 was ruling the streets of France. These were "pedal-and-pop" bikes, meaning they required the rider to pedal them for the two-stroke 50cc engine to kick in. And you didn’t even need a license – since they were limited to around 28 mph (45 km/h) – so they were all the rage back then.

Now, after five decades, Peugeot has revived the nameplate as an electric moped. And unlike most revivals, the 103 still retains a lot of the classic touches that helped it become a mainstay in Europe’s mobility scene.

Starting with the battery, it will come in a swappable setup and in two configurations: a 50cc ICE-equivalent 1.6-kWh battery – possibly to carry forward the 103 insignia – and a bigger 125cc ICE-equivalent 2.2-kWh battery option. The two setups should offer around 30 miles (45 km) and 40 miles (65 km) of range, respectively.

Components like the motor and controller will be borrowed from the SPx concept that broke out last year. As will the chassis, which comprises an aluminum monocoque frame with a single-sided swingarm.

You get 37-mm Kayaba forks and a monoshock with linkage at the back. The moped weighs 227 lb (103 kg) – so if you find yourself stuck in a tight spot, just pick it up and get going!

The central motor is linked to a silent Kevlar belt drive, which is not only more efficient than a standard belt but it’s also highly abrasion-resistant and requires little to no maintenance overall. There’s also a 5’-inch TFT dashboard, but as far as the electronics go, there’s no official word just yet.

Peugeot hasn't shared any performance figures yet either, but you can expect the bike to top out at around 30 mph (48 km/h) for the 1.6-kWh trim and around 45 mph (72.5 km/h) for the bigger battery option. What it does state is that the moped will be built in France – likely as an effort to keep European costs down.

You’ll get two accessory options to choose from. The Protect Pack will come with a windshield, leg shields, and side panels for a little protection from the external environment. Then, there’s a Comfort Pack which includes with semi-rigid Givi top case, Quad Lock smartphone mount, a more comfortable, premium seat, alongside a seat cover.

Pricing has not been confirmed as of writing, but there are hush-hush rumors that it might come in at a €‎3,000 (around US$3,500) price point, and will likely be launched across Europe initially. I don’t expect it to make its way Stateside – and you know what? That’s a shame.

Why? We’re at a point in time when there’s a surge in practical two-wheel buyers who are looking at compact options for quick rides around town. The 103 would’ve slotted in relatively well for the entry-level/beginner segment and the fleet/food delivery market – especially when you factor in the ability to simply take its battery out and charge it in your home.

The likes of NIU NQi, Vespa Elettrica, and Segway Xyber are all viable electric mopeds currently on sale in America, so it’s not like there isn't a market to be captured. Maybe European brands ought to reconsider their strategy for the American market. Sure, they’d still be a niche, at least in the beginning, but there are certainly quite a lot of people who might want something like this.

Source: Peugeot