Royal Enfield hits record 1-million mark in annual motorcycle sales

Even with all the economic uncertainty lately, it seems folks still love their motorcycles. And while global giants like KTM and Harley-Davidson have been struggling lately with declining sales, Royal Enfield has managed to achieve the opposite: surpassing a million motorcycle sales!

The India-based motorcycle manufacturer reportedly sold 1,009,900 units during the last Indian financial year, which concluded on March 31, 2025. It represents an 11% increase over the 2023–2024 financial year.

It also marks the first time Royal Enfield has surpassed 1 million annual sales, mainly driven by steady demand in both home and foreign markets. New models such as the Goan Classic 350, Bear 650, Classic 650, Scram 440, and Guerrilla 450 all contributed to this feat. The likes of Harley-Davidson could learn a few things from RE.

Royal Enfield sold 101,021 units in March of this year alone Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield sold 101,021 units in March of this year alone, a remarkable 34% increase over the same month in 2024. “Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come,” remarked B. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield.

“From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet,” he added.

It is hardly surprising that Royal Enfield has achieved such impressive numbers when you consider that its entire lineup offers customers gorgeous bikes at far lower prices than its rivals. And most of the heavy hitters are RE’s smallest and most affordable bikes.

Case in point, the Hunter 350, which was released in 2022. This motorcycle had all it took to become a banger sales product, such as its small size, accessibility, and the fact that it was geared toward a youthful, urban demographic. As a result, the bike has sold around 500,000 units since its release.

New models such as the Goan Classic 350, Bear 650, Classic 650, Scram 440, and Guerrilla 450 all contributed to the sales record Royal Enfield

RE’s widely-appreciated 650 platform added to the success, with the Super Meteor 650 arriving on the market in 2023. This model quickly appealed to both brand enthusiasts and novice riders seeking a unique mid-capacity motorcycle, thanks to its vintage-cruiser-inspired design. The result? It sold more than 50,000 units.

In addition to its sales numbers, Royal Enfield really benefited from its increasing global reach. Two significant turning points in its expansion strategy were the installation of a new assembly plant in Thailand and its entry into the Bangladeshi market.

And now, Royal Enfield sits on the cusp of electric transformation with its Flying Flea sub-brand, proving yet again how years of work behind the scenes translates to long-term success.

RE’s widely-appreciated 650 platform added to the success, with the Super Meteor 650 arriving on the market in 2023 Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield managed over 10 times the sales that Harley-Davidson was able to manage in 2024. Now, I understand that these brands cater to different audiences with different budgets, but I’m sure the American brand could learn a few tricks from its Indian counterpart.

Source: Eicher Motors