Royal Enfield reveals the next Himalayan with its biggest engine yet

It's really happening, folks: Royal Enfield has just released photos of the next iteration of its popular Himalayan adventure motorcycle with possibly the most powerful and largest displacement engine it's ever slotted into a production bike.

If you take a gander at the engine casing, you'll notice that it closely resembles that of the company's 650cc mill which powers several of its recent models. However, word on the street is that Royal Enfield is going a step further with its next bunch of bikes and boring out the 650 engine to create a 750cc version.

According to Acko Drive, that's slated to first arrive in the updated Interceptor standard retro, and the Continental café racer – before being dropped into the next Himalayan.

I implore the British motorcycle historians among you to please help check my facts. It appears that Royal Enfield did make a 750cc engine for its Interceptor variants from 1962 to 1970, and that put out 59 hp. The 1970 Mark II Interceptor 750 was exported to the US between 1968-1970, and that one made 55 hp with a not-too-shabby top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h). Now, there was supposedly an 800cc engine in the works, but it sadly didn't make it to production.

It's hard to say for sure from the engine casing alone, but this is almost certainly a 750cc mill in the new Himalayan in front of Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan Royal Enfield

With the same displacement as the 1960s model, this modern reinterpretation of the brand's iconic parallel-twin engine will likely put out a bit more power and torque than that – and it will be the biggest powertrain in a Himalayan. The off-roader has previously been graced with far more modest 411cc and 450cc engines, and it looks like it will skip the 650 entirely.

We've previously seen spy shots of this upcoming Himalayan being tested in India, as well as in Europe back in April. In the new shots from Ladakh, India, where it's being tested by Royal Enfield's top brass, it closely resembles the currently available Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield's chief executives took the upcoming Himalayan (left) and the electric Him-E (right) to the mountains in Ladakh Royal Enfield

This model also appears to have 17-inch rear spoked wheel, and a 19-incher at the front spoked wheel. Hopefully, they'll come with tubeless tires that are easier to deal with in case of a puncture than the tubed variety.

You'll also notice a more upswept exhaust, and a rackless pannier mount. There isn't a clear view of the cockpit componentry in the supplied pictures, so it's hard to say what sort of dashboard you'll get, and whether the upside-down forks in the front are adjustable.

This model gets a far more upswept exhaust than the current Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield

Interestingly, we only just saw spy shots of Royal Enfield's electric Him-E motorcycle yesterday. So it seems like Royal Enfield took it upon itself to show us what else it's got in the works up in the mountains – you can see the zero-emission bike in these photos as well.

The new Himalayan (middle) seen following the electric Him-E (right) Royal Enfield

Given the standard sized wheels and dual-purpose tires in the shots, it seems like this new Himalayan might be a bit more touring-focused rather than a purely utilitarian off-roader. It won't be surprising to see a more rugged version arrive later on, of course.

The updated Himalayan looks to be more of a tourer than an off-roader with its standard-sized dual-purpose tires Royal Enfield

If all the speculation is on the money, it will certainly be good news for more demanding riders. Royal Enfield's 650cc engine is refined, spirited, and a delight to live with – but it's not all that powerful, putting out only 47 hp to comply with the limit for accessible A2 licenses. There are likely a lot of experienced folks who could do with a bit more oomph from Royal Enfield's machines, which are generally more traditionally styled and reasonably priced.

The brand has been putting out a wide range of bikes based on the 650 in just the last couple of years, so I wouldn't be surprised if the rumors of this Himalayan arriving within the next 12 months are true.

The new Himalayan's componentry and pricing will determine what it competes with when it releases. Kawasaki's Versys 650 comes to mind, as does the Suzuki V-Strom 650. I sure would like to see that showdown when the time comes.

Source: Royal Enfield on Instagram