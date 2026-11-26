Once upon a time, electric motorcycles were seen as the haloed solution to every problem that gas-powered motorcycles had. More power, zero tailpipe emissions, less maintenance, no gears to worry about, and so forth. But as the technology matured and the honeymoon period wore off, riders began to realize that e-motos weren't quite the silver bullet they were made out to be.

Range and charging times remain two of the biggest stumbling blocks, but there's a third problem – arguably just as significant, if not more so: energy consumption. You can throw enormous amounts of power at an electric motor, but keeping the battery fed for hours of hard riding is another matter entirely.

That’s even more of a problem when you take electric motorcycles racing. Now, a French engineering project called SIGMA Regen Superbike reckons it has an unconventional answer. Instead of relying solely on the rear wheel to put power down and recover energy, it's bringing the front wheel into the equation, turning it into an additional source of propulsion and energy recovery.

And if its ambitions come good, this unusual approach could eventually take an electric superbike to the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2029.

At the heart is a proprietary energy-recovery system called SRERA SIGMA Regen Superbike

The team has unveiled its latest prototype, the LMT02, an electric superbike based on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The party trick is a proprietary energy-recovery system called SRERA (Système de Récupération d'Énergie sur la Roue Avant), which translates to Front Wheel Energy Recovery System.

In simpler terms, it's a system designed to recover energy at the front wheel, giving the bike a rather interesting advantage in endurance competitions. Now, regenerative braking isn't exactly groundbreaking for electric cars, and motorcycles have been using it for years. On motorcycles, however, regenerative braking is generally associated with the rear wheel.

SIGMA's approach is fairly straightforward. When a motorcycle slows down, its weight shifts forward, placing a greater share of the braking load on the front tire. That makes the front end an interesting place to harvest braking energy, provided the system can be engineered without compromising steering, stability, or braking performance.

That's what the team's SRERA system is designed to do. Rather than simply recovering energy from the rear drivetrain, it integrates an additional electric drive and energy-recovery arrangement at the front wheel. Yippee-ki-yay, you now have a two-wheel drive motorcycle with both the front and rear wheels contributing to power the bike forward.

According to reports, the LMT02 is capable of recovering up to 33% of the battery's energy. Of course, the team will still need to demonstrate how that translates into sustained energy savings under actual racing conditions.

At the heart is a proprietary energy-recovery system called SRERA SIGMA Regen Superbike

The bike itself isn't developed from scratch. The system has been retrofitted to an existing Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, with support from National Motos, the French endurance racing outfit that supplied the motorcycle.

What you’re seeing is version two. It follows the LMT01, which was unveiled during the 2025 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. That first prototype was essentially a test bed for the electric drivetrain and battery packaging, featuring a reported 45-hp electric motor housed within the Fireblade's sporting fairings.

The newer machine packs a more complete package, integrating the SRERA hardware alongside an updated electronic management system. Keep in mind that the LMT02 is still a development machine. The team’s next major step is to challenge the electric motorcycle lap record at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans.

That will be followed by the LMR02, the bike that should eventually form the basis of its endurance racing ambitions. The proposed specification is considerably more serious, with an 800-volt electrical architecture and a target output of 250 kW (around 340 hp).

SIGMA Regen Superbike is eyeing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2029 SIGMA Regen Superbike

The team is also working on an innovative quick-change battery arrangement. After all, there's little point in developing a clever regenerative braking system if replacing or recharging the battery still eats up precious minutes in the pits.

It’s not an easy road, though, for there’s still a financial mountain to climb, too. The project reportedly needs to raise another €190,000 (US$207,157) to help fund its next development stages.

Eyeing the 2029 Le Mans endurance race is a very ambitious plan. The bigger picture, of course, is what’s important. If the SRERA system delivers on its promise, the front wheel could become a lot more important (and common) to electric motorcycle performance than anyone could’ve imagined.

Source: SIGMA Regen Superbike