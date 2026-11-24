There’s no denying electric motorcycles are often a hard sell. I’d pin it down to an image problem. They're often perceived as either expensive performance machines trying to convince you batteries are the future of speed, or urban commuters that make you wonder whether you'll get home before the battery gives up.

Maeving, a British manufacturer that has made a name for itself with beautifully old-school electric motorcycles, thinks it can do better. Its updated RM1S and RM2 retain the retro charm that made them so gorgeously eye-catching in the first place, but now pack more range, faster charging, and a few welcome improvements that make them easier to live with.

The biggest changes address three things that continue to make electric motorcycles a difficult sell: range anxiety, charging convenience, and performance. Maeving claims the new models can travel up to 100 miles (160 km) on a charge, compared to 80 miles (129 km) previously. That's a 25% improvement, courtesy of a larger battery pack that squeezes more energy into the same compact dimensions.

Each motorcycle continues to use two removable batteries, but usable capacity has increased from 2.73 kWh to 3.33 kWh per pack. What’s even more interesting is that Maeving has finally integrated a Type 2 charging port directly into the motorcycle, allowing you to plug into the same public charging infrastructure commonly used by electric cars.

Both bikes get two removable batteries, with usable capacity to 3.33 kWh per pack Maeving

The bikes charge from 20% to 80% in around 60 minutes when connected to a compatible Type 2 charger. That's quite an improvement over the previous generation, which needed around two and a half hours to reach the same level.

And thankfully, in doing so, Maeving hasn't abandoned the removable battery arrangement that made its motorcycles particularly appealing to city dwellers. You can still pull both packs out and carry them indoors to charge using a regular household socket.

Alternatively, you can use a compatible cable to plug the bike into a conventional three-pin outlet or take advantage of a home wall box. Essentially, Maeving is giving you multiple ways to juice up your batteries instead of forcing you to work around a single charging solution.

The new charging port is neatly integrated into a faux fuel tank, which doubles as a small storage compartment. There's room for everyday essentials such as a phone and wallet, while an anti-slip surface and USB-C charging port make the space a little more useful than a traditional motorcycle tank.

You can remove the battery packs to charge them at your home Maeving

There's more going on beneath the retro bodywork, too. Maeving says it has revised the drivetrain to deliver a sharper throttle response and stronger roll-on acceleration. The idea is to make both motorcycles feel more responsive when filtering through traffic and darting around town.

While the company hasn't announced a new top-speed figure, the claimed maximum remains unchanged at 70 mph (113 km/h). So, while these haven’t suddenly become electric speed demons, the improvements should make them feel a little livelier out on the road.

The riding experience has received some attention as well. The RM1S, which is designed primarily for solo riders, now gets a revised riding position that brings it closer to the more relaxed ergonomics of the two-seat RM2.

The handlebars are positioned within easier reach, while the footpegs have been lowered to create a more natural seating arrangement. Both models also get new bar-end mirrors, an aluminum tank, and Mitas tires.

The largely analog-looking instrument arrangement is carried as is Maeving

As for the motorcycles themselves, the basic distinction remains unchanged. The RM1S is the more minimalist, solo-focused machine, while the RM2 is designed to accommodate two people. Both retain the company's distinctive vintage-inspired styling, complete with exposed mechanical elements, spoked wheels, and a largely analog-looking instrument arrangement.

Maeving’s approach was always about making an electric motorcycle that doesn't scream about being electric. And that continues with these new models as well.

The pricing, however, has crept up. The new Maeving RM1S starts at £8,495 (approx. US$11,100), while the two-seat RM2 commands £8,995 (US$11,750) in the UK. That's £1,000 more than the respective outgoing models, which started at £7,495 (US$9,800) and £7,995 (US$10,500). Orders are scheduled to open in early 2027, with both motorcycles continuing to be designed and built in Coventry, England.

For that price, these bikes are entering territory occupied by some fairly capable electric alternatives like the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, as well as conventional gasoline-powered retro motorcycles that offer considerably more performance for the money. Whether the upgrades and the Brit appeal are enough to justify the premium will depend on how much people value those qualities over outright performance.

The new models get 100 miles (160 km) of range, compared to 80 miles (129 km) previously Maeving

There's a bigger story here than just two updated motorcycles. Maeving is also taking its business to Australia, making it the brand's first entry into the Southern Hemisphere. The initial rollout will begin in Sydney, followed by Brisbane and Melbourne, with first customer deliveries expected in early 2027. Both the RM1S and RM2 will be priced from AU$14,995 (US$9,950) before on-road costs.

As for the bikes themselves, while I appreciate the upgrades, I'm still not entirely convinced that electric motorcycles have figured out the answer to every problem facing traditional motorcycling. While a 100-mile claimed range is neat for most urban commuters, it’s hardly the sort of figure that will have touring enthusiasts throwing their gasoline-powered machines into the nearest ditch. Not to mention, £8,500 is a substantial amount of money for something with a 70-mph top speed.

But then again, I do understand that not every electric motorcycle needs to be a technological showpiece or a performance monster. The Maeving RM1S and RM2 are exactly that.

The company has made some fairly sensible improvements to machines that already have a clear identity. More range is welcome, faster charging is even better, and retaining removable batteries while adding public charging compatibility is arguably the smartest move of the lot.

The RM1S features a solo seat while the RM2 is accommodates two Maeving

If you're going to convince traditional motorcyclists to give electric power a chance, making the ownership experience less of a compromise is probably a better place to start than promising them another hundred horsepower.

Source: Maeving