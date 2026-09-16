Stark goes dark Varg with limited SM that's even lighter than before

In Norse mythology, Sköll is the name of a giant wolf that chases the sun across the sky. I’m not sure if that’s what Stark Future was going for with the Varg SM Sköll, but well, that’s what the limited-edition electric supermoto is named. But more important than the name and its exclusivity is what Stark has done with the bike.

It has taken an already absurdly light, absurdly powerful electric supermoto and shaved a few more pounds off of it. “How do you like me now?” it asks.

Let me clarify this right at the start – the Sköll is not a new platform. It is a special edition based on the highly capable, absurdly fast Varg SM. Speaking of which, there are two kinds of motorcycle special editions: the first kind get a new paint job, some stickers, perhaps a numbered plaque, and a price increase large enough to make you wonder whether the plaque is made of gold. That’s not what I’d call this.

Yes, Stark has painted, or, more accurately, anodized, powder-coated, and otherwise bullied into submission just about everything to black. But this isn't merely a case of taking the company's already bonkers electric supermoto, dunking it in ink and calling it special.

The Sköll comes blacked out top to bottom Stark Future

The new Sköll is also lighter, and more comprehensively equipped. Maybe because Stark thought 274.5 lb (124.5 kg) and 80 horsepower weren't quite ridiculous enough, it has found nearly 2.5 lb (1.1 kg) more to shed.

That’s the headline. At 272 lb (123.4 kg), this is the lightest Varg SM Stark has built. And the best part is that Stark didn't have to start drilling holes in the battery or remove half the motorcycle to achieve it. Instead, the company went hunting for titanium.

The Sköll boasts 3D-printed titanium footpegs that save 4.9 oz (140 g) over the standard components. Then there's a complete titanium bolt kit, responsible for another 31.7 oz (900 g) of weight savings.

It's not exactly the sort of modification that will transform the laws of physics, but on a motorcycle this light, every gram matters. Stark says the reduction comes from controls and fasteners rather than unsprung or rotating components, so suspension and wheel-control characteristics remain unchanged. The idea is simply to reduce overall inertia and make an already manic machine even more eager to change direction (and even easier to lift the front wheel).

The 3D-printed titanium footpegs and a titanium bolt kit help with the weight savings Stark Future

The Sköll also gets the full ALPHA specification, including Stark's Dynamic Traction Control system. Power curves, regenerative braking, and traction control can all be tuned, while ride modes can be changed from the handlebar while riding.

The numbers are properly silly. It still produces 80 hp at peak, while rear-wheel torque is rated at a frankly cartoonish 674 lb.ft (914 Nm). And perhaps it’s a given, but there’s no clutch. There is no multi-speed gearbox. You simply twist the throttle and let the electrons sort it out.

The motor remains unchanged – a carbon-fiber-sleeved permanent-magnet unit with an integrated inverter. The same 7.2-kWh battery operates at 420 V using a honeycomb magnesium case.

Range is claimed at up to 113 miles (183 km) of urban riding, 73 miles (118 km) in suburban riding, and 50 miles (81 km) under the WMTC testing cycle. Expect that to drop by around 10-15% in real-world usage, even more if you’re aggressive with the throttle. Charging is less impressive, with the supplied 3.3-kW portable charger needing two hours at 240 V or 3.5 hours at 120 V.

The Stark Varg SM Sköll is priced at €14,990, US$14,990, £12,990 and AUD21,990 Stark Future

Stark hasn't changed the chassis geometry for the Sköll. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That means the bike retains the Varg SM's high-strength steel frame and carbon-fiber front subframe, with a 26.1-degree rake, 57.9-in ( 1,471-mm ) wheelbase, 12.3-in (312-mm) ground clearance and a rather tall 36.8-in (935-mm) seat height.

Suspension comes from KYB, with a 48-mm closed-cartridge coil-spring fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping. At the rear is a triple-adjustable shock with preload, high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping. Stark also selects spring rates according to the rider's weight when the motorcycle is ordered, rather than sending every customer home with the same setup.

Braking comes from a 320-mm front disc with a four-piston Brembo caliper and a 220-mm rear disc with a single-piston Brembo caliper. A handlebar-mounted rear brake is available as an option – something that will presumably appeal to new-gen riders who regard conventional foot-operated rear brakes as a hassle.

With all of that out of the way, let's get back to the bit Stark really wants you to notice. Black. Proper, unapologetic, end-of-the-world black.

The Sköll is nearly 2.5 lb lighter than the standard Varg SM Stark Future

The upper and lower triple clamps are black anodized and carry limited-edition engraving. The steering stem and retaining nut, swingarm, motor housing and side covers, inverter body and casing, docking station, handlebar map switch, and charging-port cap all receive their own black treatments.

There is, however, one deliberate splash of rebellion: the gold RK MXU ultra-wide-ring 520 chain, which remains gold. Because apparently even Sköll needs a little bling.

Like the standard Varg SM, the Sköll will be road legal and A1-licence compatible in Europe under continuous-power measurement, with car-license eligibility in selected Southern European markets.

As for the price, the Sköll is listed at €14,990, US$14,990, £12,990 or AUD21,990, with first deliveries scheduled for October 2026. Here’s the important bit: it’s limited to just 500 examples worldwide, each of which will be individually numbered. Production will remain capped at that figure, and no second run is planned for now.

The Varg SM Sköll is limited to just 500 units globally Stark Future

The Varg SM Sköll is, in the grand scheme of things, gloriously unnecessary – which is precisely why I like it. It’s got enough black anodizing and powder coating to make Batman jealous, but is it going to transform the Varg SM? Probably not. Will anyone buy one because they desperately need titanium footpegs and black bolts? Almost certainly not.

But here’s the thing: motorcycles have never been entirely about need. Sometimes you just want something slightly faster, slightly lighter, and considerably more ridiculous (preferably in black).

Source: Stark Future