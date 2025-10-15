Stark SM claims highest power-to-weight ratio of any production supermoto

It’s been quite a journey for Stark Future. The Varg has done for the company, and for electric mobility, what few would have thought possible. It cemented Stark’s place as one of the few profitable EV manufacturers, and it looks like the company is only getting started.

From the world’s fastest electric motocrosser to a credible street-ready successor in the form of the SM electric moto, we’ve watched Stark Future’s journey with interest. Now, the launch of the Supermoto marks the start of a new chapter for the Spanish-Swedish manufacturer.

Stark calls it the “world’s most advanced electric supermoto” and for a good reason. First and foremost, it weighs barely 274.5 lb (124.5 kg) and produces the same impressive 80 horsepower as the rest of the Varg lineup, which essentially gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 0.479 kW/kg – the highest of any production supermoto.

The Vark SM weighs barely 274.5 lb (124.5 kg) Stark Future

Now, you might not care much for on-paper specs, but out on the road, that translates to serious performance. Having that kind of power in a bike this light is downright menacing. The SM’s carbon-fiber–sleeved motor with integrated inverter produces 674 lb-ft (914 Nm) of torque, ensuring throttle response that’s sharp, precise, and more than capable of lifting the front wheel.

Stark lets you personalize the power delivery, engine-braking, and regen to suit your riding style and environment. And you can do it all via the Android-based Arkenstone display, which is waterproof and shock-resistant.

Stark says the SM features the cleanest cockpit of any of its bikes, and that’s thanks to internally routed wiring, a CNC aluminum map switch, and the aforementioned Arkenstone display. Things like navigation, choosing between ride modes (commuter, stunt, and track weapon), and ride data analysis can all be accessed via the screen, too.

There’s also a Crawl Mode for reversing in if you find yourself in a tight spot, as well as an optional handlebar-mounted handbrake that I can see coming in handy for stunt riders.

Stark claims the Vark SM's cockpit is the cleanest of any of its bikes Stark Future

Powering the electric moto is a 7.2-kWh honeycomb magnesium battery that also serves as a structural component, enhancing chassis rigidity. Starks claims a range of 113 miles (183 km) for urban riding, 73 miles (118 km) for suburban routes, and about 50 miles (81 km) under WMTC conditions.

When it's time to recharge, it will take you around two hours to get the battery to 100% via a 3.3-kW portable charger, which, in case you are wondering, is light enough to fit in a backpack and compatible with all household outlets or an AC car charger.

For the underpinnings, the Varg SM is built around a high-strength steel frame and a forged aluminum subframe. Precision-machined triple clamps deliver both the required stiffness and flex, while also ensuring steering precision and front-end feel.

Suspension duties fall to KYB components, including fully adjustable 48-mm closed-cartridge forks up front that offer a travel of 11.4 inches (290 mm) and a triple-adjuster rear shock with 11.9 inches (303 mm) of travel. Braking is taken care of by Brembo with a 4-piston monoblock radial caliper with a 320-mm floating disc at the front and a 220-mm hydraulic disc at the back.

The electric moto is powered by a 7.2-kWh honeycomb magnesium battery Stark Future

Stark offers four tire options: the stock Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, Dunlop Sportsmart TT for performance, Michelin Road 6 for wet or cold conditions, and Anlas Grip Plus for extreme weather.

The bike is fully road-legal across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and “parts of the United States”, though exactly which parts remains to be seen.

The bike is available in two configurations. The Standard trim cuts back the peak power to 60 horsepower and is priced at US$12,900, while the 80-hp Alpha trim will set you back $13,900. I know plenty of folks were very interested when Stark confirmed that a Varg Supermoto was coming at the start of the year. We'll see if that interest translates into sales for the company.

Source: Stark Future