Suzuki's new middleweight street bikes are dripping with neo-retro style

Reports about Suzuki's latest release last month had us thinking we were going to see a couple of touring machines – but as the new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT have broken cover, it's clear these are actually naked street bikes, with a striking neo-retro vibe that you'll have a hard time taking your eyes off of.

The GSX-8T and GSX-8TT (T/TT hereafter) are largely similar, barring a few design elements. Think of them as old-school-ish versions of Suzuki's GSX-8S streetfighter. They're both powered by the same 776cc 4-stroke parallel twin mill that's also in the 8S and the faired 8R, and feature a round headlight with a flat bottom.

These are the first bikes out of Suzuki's shop to come with bar-end mirrors as standard, and they actually help differentiate the T/TT from Honda's CB650R, which has a similar front end and muscular bodywork.

GSX-8T/8TT | Official Promotional Video| Suzuki

Both bikes get beautiful colorways that go beyond the usual selection; I particularly like the Metallic Matte Steel Green and Candy Burnt Gold on the T, both of which go great with the gold upside-down front forks.

The GSX-8T can be had in these three gorgeous colorways Suzuki

You can tell the TT from the T by its 70s-styled headlight cowl and belly pan. The TT also gets racing-inspired decals and striking color-matched rims, along with black front forks and shrouds. It's really hard to pick between them, but if you're looking for a distinctive ride, you can't go wrong with either.

With its distinctive headlight cowl and belly pan, the TT sure looks a treat Suzuki

The T/TT get a bunch of modern tech, including ride-by-wire throttle control, three ride modes with different fuel injection and ignition system maps, a bi-directional quick-shifter, ABS and traction control with three settings, clutch assist for smoother downshifts, and low RPM assist to prevent stalling. These can all be adjusted on the 5-inch color TFT dashboard.

It's not exactly retro, but the 5-inch TFT dash packs a bunch of riding-focused features to play with Suzuki

As with other models in this range, the smooth 270-degree crank engine makes a healthy 82 hp and 58 lb.ft (78 Nm) of torque. That should be enough for spirited riding through town and out on the freeway, given the T/TT's respective 443 lb (201 kg) and 447 lb (203 kg) weight figures. The 32-inch (815-mm) seat height means these bikes should feel approachable to most riders, and there's a lithium-ion battery to fire up the ignition reliably at low temperatures.

The T and TT are powered by a 776cc parallel twin that makes a decent 82 hp Suzuki

The handlebars make for a slightly pitched forward riding position, which should make for an engaged, yet comfortable experience on the saddle. The beautifully styled fuel tanks on the T/TT are larger than the GSX-8S, so you'll be able to fill up 4.4 gallons (16.5 l) instead of 3.7 gallons (14 l) for a fair bit more range. The front forks and pre-load adjustable rear monoshock are from KYB, and Nissin's supplied the radially mounted 4-piston calipers mated to dual 310-mm discs.

Both models will have you sat in an upright but fairly engaged riding position Suzuki

Suzuki hasn't revealed US pricing yet, but in the UK, the T comes in at £9,599 (which converts to US$13,075), and the TT lands at £9,999 ($13,620). It might actually help to look at the GSX-8S's local pricing for a more reliable estimate: that model comes in at $9,740 inclusive of shipping, so I'd reckon the T/TT will start just north of $10,000 when they arrive.

The T and TT aren't the only neo-retro middleweights on the block, but they sure do make it hard to choose between the lot Suzuki

If I'm right about that, the T/TT will closely rival Honda's E-clutch-equipped inline four-powered CB650R that starts at about $10,000 and puts out 94 hp. There's also Triumph's Trident 660, which puts down 81 hp and comes in at $8,595. Not a bad bunch to choose from, if you're hankering for modern features and looks harking back to the 60s and 70s.

Source: Suzuki