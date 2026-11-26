What happens when one of the world’s largest car manufacturers reveals a two-wheeled concept out of nowhere? You stand up and take notice. Toyota has just pulled the cat out of the bag with the BKE Concept motorcycle.

Well, calling it a motorcycle is, in all honesty, quite a stretch. Toyota calls it an 'electric bike' in its own literature. The thing might have two wheels, sure. But it looks more like a foldable kick scooter if anything. One that can fold up in around 30 seconds.

In doing so, it becomes small enough to fit inside the trunk of a GR86. And if it fits into that, it would fit into the back of most cars. The BKE Concept has no pedals, though, meaning it won’t qualify as an electric bicycle in North America or Europe.

The BKE can charge from the 110-V AC outlets available on most Toyotas Toyota

Toyota has designed it as a compact 'companion vehicle' for short journeys, outdoor activities, and last-mile trips. The BKE can also draw power from the 110-V AC outlets available in most Toyota cars. That effectively turns the car carrying it into a portable charging station for the bike.

The idea reportedly began with a simple question: how could short-distance journeys become easier to squeeze into everyday life? Toyota sees plenty of potential applications, from camping trips and quick errands to last-mile commuting. It even suggests using the BKE as a pit bike alongside a GR86.

At its core, the BKE is built around a fairly straightforward idea: take a larger vehicle as far as you need to go, then leave it behind and use a compact electric bike to cover the remaining distance.

Folds down in 30 seconds Toyota

The concept made its debut under Toyota's recently revived Scion brand. Rather than simply resurrecting the quirky, youth-focused car marque that many Americans will remember, Toyota seems to have a considerably different vision for its return.

It describes the new Scion as a 'freedom lab' – essentially an experimental playground for mobility ideas and vehicles that might not fit into its traditional automotive lineup. The BKE was one of three concepts showcased, alongside the SxS Concept, a hybrid side-by-side concept, and the KEI-01 ultra-compact utility truck.

The KEI-01 is an interesting little machine in its own right. It packs a 660cc three-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, along with standard selectable four-wheel-drive featuring an automatic mode and a push-button locking function. Its three-way fold-down cargo bed can handle up to 600 lb (272 kg), while the extended cab gets a raised roof, sliding and reclining seats, and both heating and air conditioning.

The BKE concept on the KEI-01 utility truck Toyota

The perfect four-wheeled companion to the BKE concept? Speaking of which, Toyota is still categorizing the BKE as a concept. It hasn't disclosed the BKE's motor output, battery capacity, claimed range, top speed, or overall weight. There's no confirmation of production plans or a potential launch timeline, and as such, potential pricing is equally unknown.

But there's something worth noting here: this isn't simply a PR exercise cooked up for an auto show. Toyota claims its team has spent years developing, testing, and refining the folding electric bike. A dedicated team of chassis and electrical engineers has been putting the design through real-world testing, making refinements based on their own experiences and user feedback.

Company chairman Akio Toyoda has reportedly joined the testing program himself. And when he complained about getting soaked while riding through puddles, the engineers responded by fitting the bike with a larger rear fender. So it looks like the carmaker is serious about it.

Source: Toyota