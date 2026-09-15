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Motorcycles

Did Triumph just tease the new Tiger 1200 on a world-record ride?

By Utkarsh Sood
September 15, 2026
Did Triumph just tease the new Tiger 1200 on a world-record ride?
Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026
Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026
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Sam Sunderland before his around the world record attempt
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Sam Sunderland before his around the world record attempt
Sam Sunderland aboard what looks like the new Tiger 1200
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Sam Sunderland aboard what looks like the new Tiger 1200
Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026
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Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026
The new Tiger 1200 will reportedly carry forth the same engine
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The new Tiger 1200 will reportedly carry forth the same engine
We might catch a glimpse of the new Tiger 1200 at this year's EICMA
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We might catch a glimpse of the new Tiger 1200 at this year's EICMA
View gallery - 5 images

In typical sly fashion, Triumph appears to have given us an unofficial sneak peek at its updated Tiger 1200. The venue? A world-record attempt for the fastest motorcycle circumnavigation of the globe.

Two-time Dakar Rally champion Sam Sunderland officially set off from London on September 5, attempting to cover over 18,000 miles (29,000 km) across 16 countries and five continents. He will be spending up to 17 hours a day in the saddle, averaging nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 km) daily.

To break the standing record set in 2002 by fellow Brits Kevin and Julia Sanders, Sunderland must complete the route in less than 19 days, 8 hours, and 25 minutes. While the ride itself is monumental, the machine beneath him is what has caught the motorcycle world's attention.

Sam Sunderland aboard what looks like the new Tiger 1200
Sam Sunderland aboard what looks like the new Tiger 1200

Officially, Triumph claims he is riding the current Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, but start-line imagery reveals a pre-production prototype for an updated model. While Triump hasn't formally commented on the revisions, the intentional placement speaks for itself.

The official photos reveal several notable changes for eagle-eyed fans. The front section gets a complete redesign, featuring a restyled integrated beak and a new mono-projector LED headlight with an updated DRL signature.

Above the headlight sits a new front-facing radar sensor, complementing the existing rear radar to bring Adaptive Cruise Control to the Tiger 1200. This brings the bike directly in line with key competitors like the BMW’s R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.

Another change is what the prototype rolls on. The start-line bike appears to feature a 19-inch front wheel rather than the 21-inch wheel standard on the off-road Rally series. This suggests we are looking at an updated road-focused GT variant or a crossover touring setup, with the 21-inch front wheel remaining for the dedicated Rally models.

Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026
Sam Sunderland set off from Greenwich, London on September 5, 2026

Styling and rider electronics are expected to be the focus of this update, while the core chassis and engine carry over. That means it will retain the 1,160 cc inline three-cylinder engine, producing a peak output of 150 hp and 96 lb-ft (130 Nm) of torque.

As impressive as the world-record attempt is, launching a prototype on an 18,000-mile endurance test in plain sight is a clever marketing move, serving as a real-world proof of concept for the upcoming model.

Motorcycle manufacturers usually hide pre-launch test bikes under heavy camouflage rather than showcasing them on a high-profile global stage. In this case, turning a endurance test into a public teaser is a sharp strategy.

As for Sunderland’s attempt, his route is divided into six main legs. The first takes him from London to Istanbul, Turkey, followed by a leg from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur in Southeast Asia. The third leg runs from Perth to Sydney in Australia, the fourth covers New Zealand, the fifth spans North America from Vancouver to Montreal, and the final leg returns to London from Casablanca.

The new Tiger 1200 will reportedly carry forth the same engine
The new Tiger 1200 will reportedly carry forth the same engine

Of course, there will be water crossings to deal with, so not all of these miles will be covered in the saddle. To qualify for the record, Sunderland must travel continuously in one direction, touch two antipodal points, and complete the entire journey on the exact same motorcycle.

What are you tracking more closely? The potential world record or the stealth reveal of the new Tiger 1200?

Source: Triumph

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MotorcyclesTriumphWorld RecordsRecordAdventure Bikes
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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