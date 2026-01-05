Verge's hubless electric motorcycle gets a solid-state battery for the longest range ever

We've been covering Estonia-based electric motorcycle outfit Verge for a good while now, because it's been on the cusp of something amazing: a hubless motor combined with the latest battery tech in a bike that delivers performance and range in spades. Today, the company revealed its upped the ante on the latter, making the Verge TS Pro arguably the longest range electric two-wheeler you can buy.

The updated TS Pro can now be had with an enormous 33.3-kWh solid-state battery pack, making for a whopping 373 miles (600 km) of range. The company also says its 200-kW charging power allows you to add 300 km in under 10 minutes.

That's way more than anything in production from the likes of Zero, Livewire, or Energica – please feel free to correct me if I'm wrong in the comments. This kind of range means you can realistically do extended trips out of town without worrying about running out of juice, or having to wait around for ages while your bike charges long enough for the next leg of your journey.

World’s First Solid-State Production Vehicle | Say Goodbye to Range Anxiety

If you're wondering how Verge pulled this off, let's look more closely at the battery tech. A solid-state battery uses a solid material (like a ceramic or special polymer) to conduct electricity between its positive and negative sides, instead of the liquid or gel electrolyte found in regular lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This solid design allows it to store more energy in the same space (giving EVs longer range), and charge faster too.

The main reason we don't see them in most EVs yet is that they're still expensive and difficult to manufacture at scale; we only just saw MG launch the first production-model electric car powered by a solid state battery a few months ago in China.

Verge notes it's also worked on charge cycle durability and thermal management, to ensure the battery has a long life and consistent performance over years of use.

Beyond that, the TS Pro still gets the same eye-popping 737 lb.ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, 137 hp, and the ability to go from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds. It was only a couple of months ago that this model was capable of a maximum of 217 miles (350 km) with a 20.2-kWh battery.

Verge says you can order an updated machine now, and expect it to be shipped to you in the first quarter of 2026. The company's bike configurator on its site lists the TS Pro with the larger battery at US$34,900 before taxes and fees. It's worth noting that's mentioned alongside a range of 344 miles, so it isn't clear if the order page has the final spec or pricing. We've written to ask, of course.

So yes, the singular privilege of riding a hubless bike for longer than any other electric two-wheeler made today will cost you. But at least it's real, and it'll hit the road soon enough.

