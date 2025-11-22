50% lighter Donut Motor powers revamped Verge TS Pro

When Verge debuted with its first hubless electric motorcycle in 2022, it created a new visual aesthetic for motorcycles. Now, almost 4 years later, the Finnish-Estonian company is still going strong, upgrading its best-selling electric motorcycle with a bunch of appreciable upgrades.

Unveiled at this year’s EICMA, the TS Pro becomes a lighter, more sophisticated, and more potent version of the bike it already was. And it all starts with the heart of the motorcycle – the hubless motor.

Verge’s second-generation Donut Motor produces the same 137 horsepower and massive 737 lb.ft (1,000 Nm) of torque as before. But it now sheds 50% of its heft, which means the TS Pro now weighs a mere 507 lb (230 kg), as opposed to around 540 lb (245 kg) with the previous iteration.

All those pounds shed should allow for better control, range, and that zippy acceleration that e-motos are known for. Speaking of which, Verge states a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

Next up, Verge opted for a new 20.2-kWh battery, which offers a range of up to 350 km (217 miles). But it's not just range – it’s the speed of juicing up the battery that gets a bump too.

Ultra-fast charging adds around 60 miles (96 km) of juice in just 15 minutes, with full charging taking less than 35 minutes. The bike also supports CCS fast charging in Europe and NACS in the US, according to Verge.

You also get a larger display now that offers a greater range of riding data than the instrument panel, which now comes with better Bluetooth connectivity, thanks to the Verge HMI system. The bike still runs the Starmatter platform, which was first introduced in 2023, and uses AI, sensors, and OTA updates to customize every ride and "to receive new features and performance improvements seamlessly," as Verge explains it.

The suspension and damping settings have also been improved, with the TS Pro offering a travel of 4.72 in (119.8 mm) at the front and 4.17 in (106 mm) at the rear. The handling and ergonomics are also enhanced, thanks to a new 25-degree posture angle.

In terms of other equipment and features, you continue to get the likes of carbon-fiber components, Brembo brakes, Öhlins / Wilbers suspension, adjustable foot pegs, heated grips, and cruise control.

The TS Pro comes in a variety of colors, with orders now open. The bike starts from US$29,900, with test rides slated to begin in early 2026, and deliveries slotted for the first quarter of next year.

When you pit it against the likes of the well-established Zero SR/S and lesser-known LiveWire One, the TS Pro does shine brighter than the rest. The bike's torque is much higher, for example, and the claimed range is also a big bump on the SR/S’s 275 km (171 miles).

But the one area where the Verge moto may take second place is accessibility. Especially when you consider just how easy it is to get to bikes from Zero and Livewire in the USA. Then, there’s pricing. At close to 30 grand, it’s not a cheap buy by any means.

This clearly isn't a mass-mobility electric commuter; it’s more of a niche motorcycle. The cost and complexity will likely limit its volume, but it’s certainly a statement piece. And that, my friends, costs money.

Source: Verge