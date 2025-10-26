Yamaha upgrades the Ténéré 700 World Raid for comfy mile-munching

Yamaha has just added a bunch of handy features to its beloved Ténéré 700 World Raid middleweight adventure motorcycle, which should make it an even better choice than before for extended exploration in 2026.

The especially big deal on this long-range version with dual fuel tanks is that it's got a ride-by-wire throttle replacing the traditional cable throttle system. That allows for modern riding niceties like two power modes, cruise control, and a speed limiter.

You can switch between Sport mode for full power on tap, and Explorer mode for smoother throttle response when you're on broken trails or wet roads with less grip than usual.

2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid: Adventure has no limits

There's also a new Inertial Measurement Unit that tracks your lean angles, and this pairs with a host of rider aids to keep you safe on the freeway and off it. There's cornering-sensitive traction control and a Slide Control System that allows you to power slide the rear, and intervenes before things get too hairy. Both of these have multiple modes to fiddle with, depending on your riding style and the terrain you're covering. As you'd expect, there's lean-sensitive ABS on board as well.

These are all mated to the same powertrain from previous Ténérés, a capable 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine that puts out 72 hp and 50 lb.ft (68 Nm) of torque. It has, however, been updated with a new air intake for low-end torque that should help in off-road sections.

The Midnight Black colorway looks great with its gold-tinted rims and forks Yamaha

You'll find an upgraded fully adjustable KYB suspension system with 20 mm more travel and better bump absorption up front than on the previous-gen World Raid. The rear Monocross shock has redesigned components and 5 mm longer stroke than the last one, so you should be in for a comfortable time in the saddle.

An updated and fully adjustable KYB suspension system should make light work of any sort of terrain Yamaha

Once you're seated, you'll find a 6.3-inch color TFT display that's similar to what's on 2025 Ténérés. There are three themes to choose from that switch up how vehicle info is displayed, and you can also control calls, texts, and music playback with the updated joystick-equipped switchgear. This screen also does navigation when paired Yamaha's mobile app, and there's a new USB-C port to power your phone or action cam on the go.

The 6.3-inch color TFT dash pairs with redesigned switchgear and also connects to your phone for calls, music, and navigation Yamaha

The LED headlight assembly and an improved windscreen for increased comfort at highway speeds are new for this model year too. There's also a new steering damper that you can adjust through 16 steps to dial in the sort of feedback you want from the road.

I like that the World Raid includes thoughtful features for extended trips, like its 6-gallon fuel tanks and the new steering damper Yamaha

All that makes for a compelling package in the competitive middleweight category. The World Raid is aimed at folks who want to get as far away from home as possible on two wheels, so its dual fuel tanks – slightly lighter and more streamlined for 2026 – hold just over 6 gallons (23 liters) for more than 300 miles (500 km) of range.

The new ride-by-wire system opens up access to cruise control, a speed limiter, and power modes that you engage easily Yamaha

With its new tech, large fuel capacity, an extensive accessory catalog, and expected pricing in the US$11,000-$12,000 range, the World Raid can go up against Aprilia's Tuareg 660, and Honda's Africa Twin. Good luck choosing between these beauties.

