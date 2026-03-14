Torque-rich e-moto has 60-mile range, 50-mph top speed – all for $1,899

There’s no way a sub-$2,000 electric motorcycle can be any good … or so you thought. And it’s not even Chinese! It comes from an American company called Yozma that’s based in Denver, Colorado.

The IN10 Pro+ (best to ignore the naming) follows a couple of bikes (IN10, IN10 Pro) as the range topper. Proper, off-road-oriented, big wheels, a higher-capacity battery, and almost twice the power – all in a very accessible package.

Powering the moto is a 5,500W mid-drive motor that produces 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. By placing the motor in the chassis rather than the rear hub, the mid-drive motor significantly reduces unsprung weight and improves the suspension. It also protects the bike better against impacts and vibrations compared to a hub-mounted motor.

50 mph (80 km/h) top speed and a 55–60 mile (88–96 km) range are just about enough for some serious off-road fun Yozma

Top speed is listed at 50 mph (80 km/h) – not bad for what is essentially a beginner bike. The battery is a 60V 27Ah (1.62 kWh) unit that offers a maximum range of 55–60 miles (88–96 km) on a full charge, which takes around six to seven hours to go from zero to full.

It rolls on 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels that are wrapped with puncture-resistant off-road tires. From the looks of it, the bike looks very well-proportioned. A full-size bench-style seat, boxed swingarm, triple clamp, and bar mounts … the spec list is no slouch.

An inverted front fork with oil damping and a nitrogen-charged rear shock absorber with coil spring take care of the suspension. As for braking, you get hydraulic disc brakes at both front and back.

As for features, you get a smart reverse assist that helps back out in tight spaces, an LCD digital display, LED lighting, and a modular body design. Bang on beginner-rider category.

The IN10 Pro+ rolls on 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels Yozma

The bike’s actually put together quite well. It shows that Yozma has understood who it's targeting with its motorcycles. No, not kids. Not full-sized adults like me either. But those just on the cusp of getting into riding motorcycles, perhaps the younger population between 15 and 25. But that’s not me putting the bike in a box. Heck, I’d swing a leg over it without a doubt if I had the chance!

Speaking of which, keep in mind that the IN10 Pro+ is neither a proper street-legal motorcycle nor an electric bicycle. It’s meant for private land, tracks, and trails.

In an age where electric bike launches are increasing every passing week, we’re seeing more and more offerings with bigger motors, faster speeds, heavier weights, and inherently bigger price tags. Just look at Livewire and Zero. Heck, even SurRon and Segway’s e-bikes aren’t cheap anymore.

All for $1,899! Yozma

For a promotional price of just US$1,899, the IN10 Pro+ is the exact opposite of that. And it just might be a masterstroke.

Source: Yozma