Solar generator packs a sun-tracking panel and battery for go-anywhere charging

Iris' new solar generator has a handy feature you don't often see on units like these: the ability to follow the sun around the sky.

The Iris T1 has a 32W solar panel that can rotate on two axes to track the sun and capture more rays through the day. The company says this makes for performance gains of up to 40% compared to fixed panels.

That panel sits atop a compact round device with detachable legs that holds a 270-Wh battery and USB ports for power output. That's unlike most other popular generators from the likes of Anker and Ecoflow, which require a separate panel to be carried and connected with cables.

Iris T1: Portable Solar Power, Anywhere You Go

The entire system comes in at 10 lb (4.5 kg), and you can choose between a fixed or folding solar panel which attaches magnetically. That allows the T1 to be plenty portable. It can be set up in under a minute without a tangle of wires to trip over.

You can detach the legs, snap off and fold the solar panel, and remove the replaceable battery for easy packing Iris Solar Technology

The T1 is an upgraded model from Iris, which has been reworked for increased output that enables Starlink Mini charging, as well as better heat and wind resistance. The company says the panel is waterproof, and the whole thing can withstand extreme temperatures, surviving in heat as high as 134 ℉ (56.7 ℃).

This unit comes with a removable and replaceable 270-Wh battery, which can be fully charged using the panel in about 8-10 hours on a clear day. That's good for up to 20 full charges of an iPhone 15, or topping off a 13-inch MacBook Pro two to three times. If you're rocking a Starlink Mini antenna, that'll run for four to six hours.

The T1 can deliver enough power to run a Starlink Mini for up to 6 hours, or top off your laptop, phones, and drones Iris Solar Technology

This generator features one USB-A port and two USB-C ports; the latter deliver up to 100W output for laptops, drones, phones, and other gadgets. It's not suitable for fridges and cooking equipment that require AC outlets.

As such, the T1 is ideal for powering all the tech gear for your van life, camping, and remote work trips. The system can connect to your phone via Bluetooth to display its location, charge levels, and power output via an app.

The T1 delivers up to 100W power to quickly recharge your personal gadgets Iris Solar Technology

I like that it's built for all kinds of outdoor environments. The legs form a sturdy tripod-like base so you can set up the T1 easily, and the solar tracking unit promises to stand up to harsh conditions. For maximum portability, you can get a folding solar panel that takes up less room while packed. The fixed panel, meanwhile, delivers better performance on cloudy days.

If you're going to be away for an extended period, you can carry along additional batteries in both the standard 270-Wh battery capacity, as well as a smaller and lighter 99-Wh version.

That should make for one hell of an expedition. Iris is currently crowdfunding the T1 on Kickstarter, where it can be ordered for as little as US$1,120 (down from its expected MSRP of $1,495). This includes a 270-Wh battery. An extra battery will cost you $285, while a 99-Wh battery goes for $185.

With its 270 Wh battery, the T1 makes for a great off-grid companion on multi-day adventures Iris Solar Technology

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the UK-based outfit is currently fulfilling orders of its first solar generator that debuted in 2024, and details the T1's development and testing on its campaign page. It's also raised more than $120,000 for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

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