© 2026 New Atlas
Gear

Titanium multitool combines a steel-headed hammer with a wrench and rulers

By Maryna Holovnova
April 28, 2026
Titanium multitool combines a steel-headed hammer with a wrench and rulers
The Eck Hammer is presently on Kickstarter
The Eck Hammer is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The Eck Hammer is presently on Kickstarter
1/5
The Eck Hammer is presently on Kickstarter
The hammer with one of its silicone mallet caps in place
2/5
The hammer with one of its silicone mallet caps in place
The caliper-style precision scale in use
3/5
The caliper-style precision scale in use
Doin' some wrenching
4/5
Doin' some wrenching
Users can switch between two head weight options
5/5
Users can switch between two head weight options
View gallery - 5 images

Eck Studio is a Hong Kong-based design studio famous for its everyday carry (EDC) tools and practical outdoor gear. After successfully releasing its titanium compact stove and compass/lighter combo, the company is back with another Kickstarter project: the Eck Hammer. The idea of turning a hammer into an EDC tool is all about balancing size and functionality, and this tool seems to check both boxes.

The main body of the tool is made of Grade 5 titanium, known for being strong and lightweight. However, the material isn't that great for repeated high-impact use. To address that limitation, Eck uses interchangeable heads made of 440C steel, which offers more durability and wear resistance.

The hammer is available with two head options for different purposes. The heavier “power head,” with a 170 g (6 oz) striking weight, is designed for heavy-duty tasks, while the lightweight “precision head” is better suited for controlled work. Both can be paired with optional silicone mallet caps to prevent marking surfaces.

The hammer with one of its silicone mallet caps in place
The hammer with one of its silicone mallet caps in place

The Eck Hammer measures 127.5 x 27 x 65 mm (5.02 x 1.06 x 2.56 in) and weighs 197 g (7 oz) with the precision head, or 129 x 30 x 70 mm (5.08 x 1.18 x 2.76 in) and 237 g (8.4 oz) with the power head – roughly as much as an iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s light and compact enough to fit comfortably in a hand or pocket.

While this size and weight make it easy to carry, it also raises the question: how much of actual hammer performance can realistically be delivered in this size?

Users can switch between two head weight options
Users can switch between two head weight options

Well, the creators promise that the Eck Hammer can replace a full-size hammer in most everyday tasks, from cracking walnuts to pitching a tent. Some contributors have suggested including another head variation – “meat tenderizer.” If it does get included in the future, this hammer might become the first EDC tool that can fix your tent and your dinner at the same time.

Eck also positions the tool as multi-functional, adding an adjustable wrench with up to 33 mm (1.3 in) jaw capacity, suitable for most common bolts and nuts for quick fixes around the house. The threaded screw mechanism helps reduce slippage during use.

Doin' some wrenching
Doin' some wrenching

Additional features include multiple rulers: a caliper-style precision scale, an 81-mm (3.2-inch) imperial ruler for quick reference, and a 90-mm (3.54-in) ruler. There is also a small scriber at the base of the hammer that can be used to mark hard materials like metal or glass. It may even come in handy in emergencies as a glass breaker.

Additional options include engraving and tritium tubes that are advertised to glow in the dark for up to 20 years. The base of the hammer features a lanyard hole, and a leather sheath is available separately for belt carry.

The caliper-style precision scale in use
The caliper-style precision scale in use

The hammer and heads will be available in two color options: stonewashed titanium and black. Early backers on Kickstarter can get the hammer for a pledge of US$179, while the planned retail price is $269. If the campaign goes as planned, shipping is expected to begin in September.

Eck Hammer — Palm-Sized. Hits Hard.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

GearEDCMultitoolsTitaniumKickstarterWrench
No comments
Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

A look at the raised sofa backrest
Tents
Rooftop tent makes simple but brilliant improvement over all others
When we first caught wind of Thule's new Widesky rooftop tent, we took the model name to imply a large, clear stargazing skylight. Instead, Thule's latest tent encourages panoramic viewing in a different way, one we haven't seen on any other RTT.
The screwdriver mode can involve the whole bracelet, or just the driver link
Knives and Multitools
24-in-1 multitool leaps out of the pocket and EDCs its own way
Woods Design has unveiled a stylish metal bracelet that’s actually an EDC toolkit featuring hex screwdrivers, a spoke wrench, whistle, compass, eternal pen, and a fire starter. It can even morph into a strap for your smartwatch.
At just 2-in thick when closed, the Zempire Stealth-Jet ranks among the slimmest camping stoves available
Outdoor Cooking
Razor-slim Stealth Jet camping stove fuses portability with power
Zempire has launched one of the slimmest, most portable camp stoves on the US market. The Stealth-Jet stove series packs flat and slim for easy transport, firing out up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power per burner.
All guyed and flyed for whatever weather may come
Tents
Hovering Air tent sleeps you in a breezy personal camp cocoon
Tree tent innovator Tentsile has developed what might be the world's most singular lineup of hanging tents, but one element holding those tents back: weight. The new Air series looks to solve that with the lightest, breeziest Tentsiles ever.
This folding knife features the smallest Damascus steel blade I've ever seen
Knives and Multitools
Tiny tool puts a Damascus steel knife and bottle opener on your keychain
EDC hardware brand Orioner says this new folding knife is the smallest piece of kit it's ever made: it's about half the length of your pinky. It's got a beautiful titanium frame and can also open bottles in a pinch.
TiStove is presently on Kickstarter
Outdoor Cooking
Multi-use titanium camp stove packs flat, weighs less than 1.5 pounds
For outdoor enthusiasts who are always looking for lightweight, all-in-one gear, TiStove could be a game-changer. It’s a compact titanium stove that works with multiple fuel types, fits in a pocket, and could replace your entire cooking set.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!