Titanium multitool combines a steel-headed hammer with a wrench and rulers

Eck Studio is a Hong Kong-based design studio famous for its everyday carry (EDC) tools and practical outdoor gear. After successfully releasing its titanium compact stove and compass/lighter combo, the company is back with another Kickstarter project: the Eck Hammer. The idea of turning a hammer into an EDC tool is all about balancing size and functionality, and this tool seems to check both boxes.

The main body of the tool is made of Grade 5 titanium, known for being strong and lightweight. However, the material isn't that great for repeated high-impact use. To address that limitation, Eck uses interchangeable heads made of 440C steel, which offers more durability and wear resistance.

The hammer is available with two head options for different purposes. The heavier “power head,” with a 170 g (6 oz) striking weight, is designed for heavy-duty tasks, while the lightweight “precision head” is better suited for controlled work. Both can be paired with optional silicone mallet caps to prevent marking surfaces.

The hammer with one of its silicone mallet caps in place Eck Studio

The Eck Hammer measures 127.5 x 27 x 65 mm (5.02 x 1.06 x 2.56 in) and weighs 197 g (7 oz) with the precision head, or 129 x 30 x 70 mm (5.08 x 1.18 x 2.76 in) and 237 g (8.4 oz) with the power head – roughly as much as an iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s light and compact enough to fit comfortably in a hand or pocket.

While this size and weight make it easy to carry, it also raises the question: how much of actual hammer performance can realistically be delivered in this size?

Users can switch between two head weight options Eck Studio

Well, the creators promise that the Eck Hammer can replace a full-size hammer in most everyday tasks, from cracking walnuts to pitching a tent. Some contributors have suggested including another head variation – “meat tenderizer.” If it does get included in the future, this hammer might become the first EDC tool that can fix your tent and your dinner at the same time.

Eck also positions the tool as multi-functional, adding an adjustable wrench with up to 33 mm (1.3 in) jaw capacity, suitable for most common bolts and nuts for quick fixes around the house. The threaded screw mechanism helps reduce slippage during use.

Doin' some wrenching Eck Studio

Additional features include multiple rulers: a caliper-style precision scale, an 81-mm (3.2-inch) imperial ruler for quick reference, and a 90-mm (3.54-in) ruler. There is also a small scriber at the base of the hammer that can be used to mark hard materials like metal or glass. It may even come in handy in emergencies as a glass breaker.

Additional options include engraving and tritium tubes that are advertised to glow in the dark for up to 20 years. The base of the hammer features a lanyard hole, and a leather sheath is available separately for belt carry.

The caliper-style precision scale in use Eck Studio

The hammer and heads will be available in two color options: stonewashed titanium and black. Early backers on Kickstarter can get the hammer for a pledge of US$179, while the planned retail price is $269. If the campaign goes as planned, shipping is expected to begin in September.

Eck Hammer — Palm-Sized. Hits Hard.

Source: Kickstarter

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