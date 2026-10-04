Wearable 2-way radio delivers nearly unlimited range across the wild

If your idea of a good time involves heading outdoors with a bunch of pals, you'll want to check out this upcoming gadget. It's a hybrid radio that offers nearly unlimited range so you can stay in touch with your group over long distances.

The Poclink Motion Ultra's hybrid bit refers to its support for both long-range communication over LTE wherever you get mobile reception, and analog radio channels when you're out of reach of cell towers. It'll monitor signal strength and use the better option automatically.

Poclink (which gets its name from Push-to-talk over Cellular tech) already makes communicators that do LTE and analog radio. However, it says this is its first model that's designed to be wearable. It comes with a range of accessories to attach or mount it for easy access while skiing, hiking, bicycling, and more.

Poclink Motion: The Next-Gen Hybrid Sports Communicator

The squarish little Ultra weighs just 3.6 oz (100 g), and can be strapped to your ski googles, attached to your backpack, or mounted on your bicycle handlebar. There's also a lanyard loop on the device itself, so you've got several options for keeping it within reach.

The Ultra's designed to be easy to use without having to glance at it, with gloves on, and when you're moving fast. It's got an oversized push-to-talk button on the front to get you chatting with your group, while another button on the side engages analog radio directly. A large rotary knob adjusts volume, switches between groups, and changes channels; everything's clearly visible on the 1.47-inch color display.

The simple interface and color display make it easy to access key functions, including joining groups on the fly Poclink

Poclink says if you're within an LTE coverage area, the Ultra works across an unlimited range; beyond that, the analog radio comms will typically work between one to three miles (1.6-4.8 km) in the backcountry, and up to 20 miles (32 km) in ideal line-of-sight conditions.

That should make it easy to stay in touch with a large group when you're moving at different paces. It works with the GMRS radio standard across North America, PMR446 in Europe and the UK, and UHF CB in Australia and New Zealand. Of course, you can also talk to regular walkie-talkies on the same frequency and privacy sub-code.

The Motion Ultra can be attached and strapped on to all kinds of gear, so it's always within easy reach Poclink

Speaking of groups, you can have up to 1,000 people together in a group. The Ultra has dual 2-watt speakers and AI-powered wind noise reduction, so it should be easy to hear others and for them to hear you clearly, even when you're cycling, running, or kayaking through raging waters. Oh, and it's IP67 rated, so it'll survive being immersed in water down to 3.3 ft (1 m), as well as snow and mud.

The large buttons are easy to hit with gloves on and with your eyes on the task at hand Poclink

Poclink offers a free preconfigured SIM for life with the Ultra, which means you'll get LTE coverage in more than 80 countries at no extra charge. Poclink's partnered with major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Rogers, and Vodafone to make that happen. A yearly plan expands connectivity to more than 160 countries.

Finally, there's the companion mobile app. If you've got a smartphone handy, you can spot your teammates on a map with live location tracking.

What's neat about the Ultra is you can access its essential features via its dead-simple interface. That includes a one-touch SOS, and creating and joining groups. It also supports voice commands for adjusting volume and switching channels hands-free.

The Motion Ultra comes in three neat colorways Poclink

Poclink is crowdfunding the Ultra on Kickstarter, where you can get a pack of two communicators for US$399 (down from an expected MSRP of $598). That includes the lifetime SIM service and a bunch of mounting accessories.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Poclink has been in the radio business for a while now, and sells other communicators via its site and on Amazon, where its range has racked up rave reviews.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November; shipping starts at $15 for two devices in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Source: Kickstarter