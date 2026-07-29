Heone-X drone provides powerful, long-lasting campsite lighting

I know, I know. This product sounds like it solves one of those informercial-ly non-problems. But hear me out: the Heone-X is actually kind of cool if you do a lot of camping.

It's basically a drone with powerful LED lights that can hover over your campsite and illuminate the place for up to 24 hours at a stretch. You don't have to find a spot in the trees or your tent to attach a dinky lantern, or even light a fire.

The company claims its drone can reach a height up to 32 ft (10 m), and quietly light up an area of 10,760 sq ft (1,000 sq m) the whole time. That allows for more pleasant panoramic lighting than a small lantern, and it won't draw insects straight towards you when you're out camping.

HEONE-X：Automatic Hovering Tethered Intelligent Aerial Light

It stays tethered to a power station on the ground, which has controls for one-touch takeoff. Carry the power station with you, and the drone will automatically follow along in the air.

With its 480-Wh capacity, the power station can also top off your other gadgets using a host of outlets and USB ports. Plus, it's got an automatic reeling system to pull the tethering cable back into its body at the press of a button.

The Heone-X's powerful and adjustable overhead lighting can also be useful for night fishing and playing sports after dark.

The Heone-X can light up a large area from its maximum height of 32 ft Heone

The drone itself can be controlled via the power station, a companion app, or a joystick.

The Heone-X is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where you can get the drone and power station for US$819. You can add accessories like a carry bag, additional drone propeller blades, and a joystick to your order.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is Heone's first product – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the company has detailed the Heone-X's development and testing on its campaign page.

Carry the power station with you and the drone will follow along in the air Heone

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting at $50 per unit for customers in the US and Canada).

Source: Kickstarter

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