Titanium tool adds adds a whistle and more to a knife-packin' package

If you've already made a tiny titanium multitool with six handy features, how do you improve on it? That's right, you add more features. The Orioner T9 now boasts nine-plus functions, adding a whistle and more to returning favorites such as a steel blade.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the T9 is the successor to Orioner's T6 multitool.

Along with a Damascus steel fold-out cutting blade, the Grade 5 titanium T6 also sported integrated flathead and Phillips screwdriver bits; 4- and 6-mm hex wrench holes; plus a bottle opener that doubled as a nail-puller. It also had a carabiner-like spring-loaded gate which allowed it to be hung from a belt loop, backpack strap, lanyard, stretched-out earlobe, or anything else.

Almost all of those features return on the T9, with the addition of a pry bar, two sizes of spoke wrench, a 3-cm metric ruler, and a magnetically retained removable survival whistle. The T9 also gains an 8-mm hex wrench and two slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium, but loses the Phillips screwdriver.

The Orioner T9 could be yours for $39 – hopefully with its name spelled correctly Orioner

As was the case with the T6, there's also an optional magnetic-release clasp that can be hung from the multitool, with a keyring in turn hanging from the bottom of that clasp. When you need the magnetically-retained keyring, you just yank it off. The clasp comes with a bungee cord that has D-rings at either end, for extending the reach between the T9 and the clasp.

According to its designers, the T9 tips the scales at 22 g (0.8 oz) – the T6 came in at 7.5 g (0.3 oz). The whole rig measures 62 mm long by 27 mm wide by 6.5 mm thick (2.4 by 1 by 0.3 in). It should be noted that its 25-mm (1-in) blade is 5 mm shorter than that of the T6.

Assuming the Orioner T9 reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you one – the planned retail price is $49. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

ORIONER T8 – 9-in-1 Titanium Pocket Essential

