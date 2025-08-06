© 2025 New Atlas
Gear

Titanium tool adds adds a whistle and more to a knife-packin' package

By Ben Coxworth
August 06, 2025
Titanium tool adds adds a whistle and more to a knife-packin' package
The Orioner T9 is presently on Kickstarter
The Orioner T9 is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The T9 weighs in at a claimed 22 g (0.8 oz)
1/3
The T9 weighs in at a claimed 22 g (0.8 oz)
The Orioner T9 is presently on Kickstarter
2/3
The Orioner T9 is presently on Kickstarter
The Orioner T9 could be yours for $39 – hopefully with its name spelled correctly
3/3
The Orioner T9 could be yours for $39 – hopefully with its name spelled correctly
View gallery - 3 images

If you've already made a tiny titanium multitool with six handy features, how do you improve on it? That's right, you add more features. The Orioner T9 now boasts nine-plus functions, adding a whistle and more to returning favorites such as a steel blade.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the T9 is the successor to Orioner's T6 multitool.

Along with a Damascus steel fold-out cutting blade, the Grade 5 titanium T6 also sported integrated flathead and Phillips screwdriver bits; 4- and 6-mm hex wrench holes; plus a bottle opener that doubled as a nail-puller. It also had a carabiner-like spring-loaded gate which allowed it to be hung from a belt loop, backpack strap, lanyard, stretched-out earlobe, or anything else.

Almost all of those features return on the T9, with the addition of a pry bar, two sizes of spoke wrench, a 3-cm metric ruler, and a magnetically retained removable survival whistle. The T9 also gains an 8-mm hex wrench and two slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium, but loses the Phillips screwdriver.

The Orioner T9 could be yours for $39 – hopefully with its name spelled correctly
The Orioner T9 could be yours for $39 – hopefully with its name spelled correctly

As was the case with the T6, there's also an optional magnetic-release clasp that can be hung from the multitool, with a keyring in turn hanging from the bottom of that clasp. When you need the magnetically-retained keyring, you just yank it off. The clasp comes with a bungee cord that has D-rings at either end, for extending the reach between the T9 and the clasp.

According to its designers, the T9 tips the scales at 22 g (0.8 oz) – the T6 came in at 7.5 g (0.3 oz). The whole rig measures 62 mm long by 27 mm wide by 6.5 mm thick (2.4 by 1 by 0.3 in). It should be noted that its 25-mm (1-in) blade is 5 mm shorter than that of the T6.

Assuming the Orioner T9 reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you one – the planned retail price is $49. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

ORIONER T8 – 9-in-1 Titanium Pocket Essential

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

GearMultitoolsKnifeTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!