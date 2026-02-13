Portable smokeless fire pit doubles as a go-anywhere grill for campsites and backyards

This new piece of camping kit is designed to not only make it way easier to start a fire, but also keep your site free of smoke. That means you can comfortably enjoy the warmth from the flames, and even get a cookout going with minimal effort.

The SolarLunix Pyro is a portable battery-powered fire pit that promises to build up a wood fire in seconds, and uses a multi-fan system for strong airflow and dissipating smoke. It also comes with heat-resistant glass panels that let you watch the roaring flames without any obstructions, and serve as an elevating frame for a grill to cook on.

You'll need some fuel – like firewood, charcoal, or pellets – and a spark from a lighter or matches to get started. After that, you're in control. The electronics allow you to adjust the fan speed, depending on how you want to stoke the fire. You can manage the burn rate based on how high a flame you want to see, and how much wood you've got on hand.

PYRO: All Fire. No Smoke. The World's First 360° Titanium Pit

With 276 nozzles blowing air from the fans into the flames, the Pryo is said to achieve nearly 100% combustion so it burns off smoke particles (essentially unburned fuel) before they can foul up the air around you. SolarLunix claims the fans remain fairly quiet at just 45 dB at full power; when you drop the fan speed, you can barely hear them.

The adjustable fans let you control airflow and quickly build up a fire with minimal effort SolarLunix

The Pyro features a titanium-alloy and aluminum-alloy frame that can handle high temperatures, a stainless steel grill, and stainless steel screws and washers. The company says these materials have been chosen to withstand years of use. Insulating silicone gaskets and foam silicone pads isolate the electronics and fans at the bottom from heat above; a fine steel mesh allows air to flow upwards from the fans, while preventing debris from falling into the componentry.

There are a few thoughtful features built into this fire pit. For starters, you can leave off one glass panel, so it's easy to load more wood to the fire by simply sliding in logs from the side – especially handy while you're cooking. Its triangular legs are designed to stay secure on grass and pebbly surfaces. The whole contraption can be disassembled, and you can pack the glass panels and fire pit separately to store or transport. SolarLunix says it's easy to clean too.

Detachable glass panels and foldable non-slip legs make for easy setup SolarLunix

You've got two options to power this pit: bring your own power bank and use the supplied Type C to DC cable, or get the 30,000-mAh power bank along with said cable that you can add on to your order. The latter can also juice up your phone and other gadgets when it's not being used with the Pyro.

The Pyro comes in two sizes. The standard version – at 11.8 in (30 cm) in length with 5.1-in-tall (13-cm) glass panels and a weight of 8.9 lb (4 kg) – is good for intimate camping with two to three people. The 17.7-inch-long (45 cm) Max version with taller panels and non-slip legs should produce a fire big enough for four to five people to enjoy together. You can get both in either black or silver finishes, and they come with a storage bag, as well as a pouch for the glass panels.

Unlike with other smokeless fire pits, you can actually see the wood and flames in the Pyro, thanks to its flat design and glass panels SolarLunix

SolarLunix is crowdfunding the Pyro on Kickstarter, where the standard version is listed at US$129 for early backers. Tacking on the 30,000-mAh power bank brings that up to $169. If you'd prefer the larger Max version, that'll set you back by $219, or $259 with the power bank. You can also add on a 30-watt foldable solar panel, as well as a set of backup glass panels and other campfire accessories.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, SolarLunix has detailed the Pyro's development process on its campaign page, and has already crossed its funding goal with more than 600 backers on board.

The included stainless steel grill sits atop the heat-resistant glass panels for cooking with direct heat or in pans SolarLunix

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends. Expect that to add between $25-$30 to your order.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.