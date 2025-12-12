Compact air pump speedily inflates outdoor gear and moonlights as a lantern

It doesn't make a lot of sense to carry extra gear for convenience on outdoor adventures if they take up a lot of luggage space. Flextail's new air pump for inflating mattresses, rafts, and pillows makes a strong case for a slot in your loadout with its diminutive build and ability to do double duty as a versatile lantern. It's also really powerful for its size, and seems like a fairly cheap carry to boot.

The Tiny Pump 3X is the brand's smallest model ever, measuring just 1.7 x 1.7 x 2.3 in (44 x 44 x 59 mm) and weighing only 2.4 oz (67 g). It manages to deliver the same inflation pressure of 5 kPa (0.72 PSI) as the larger Max Pump 3. That means it's good for blowing up double-sized mattresses and kayaks until they're properly firm.

It manages a commendable air flow of 300 L/min, and runs for up to 20 minutes with a full battery. That's enough for four double-sizes air mattresses, or 11 single-size ones, or five kayaks. Those numbers beat Alps Mountaineering's Starlight pump, which is a bit slower, and a little heavier. It's also a lot lighter than the previous Tiny Pump model, and nearly twice as powerful for quicker inflating.

Tiny Pump 3X: The World's Strongest Air Pump

The pump comes with a set of five nozzles that cover most sleeping-pad brands, as well as pool floats and kayaks. One of them also works with vacuum storage bags, so you can easily compress your clothing to make room for more stuff in your luggage.

The included set of five nozzles covers most popular brands of mattresses, kayaks, swim floats, and vacuum storage bags Flextail

As a lantern, the 3X can cycle through five modes, including a warm 2700K soft glow at 15 lumens that'll last up to 50 hours, three white levels that go up to a bright 300 lumens, and a 400-lumen hybrid mode. The device comes with a 1,050-mAh battery that can charge fully in two hours via USB-C. Flextail says it's built tough, and should survive several drops outdoors thanks to durable materials. It also features a hanging ring, so you can hook this on to your vest or backpack while you're on the move, or even to a tent when you need to light up your campsite.

The hanging ring makes it easy to hook the 3X onto your backpack, clothing, or tent Flextail

The Tiny Pump 3X is expected to retail at US$49. However, it's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where it can be had for as little as $34 apiece, which is nearly the same price as the previous Tiny Pump model.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That being said, Flextail is an established brand that's been around for years and sells products worldwide through major stores like REI. It's also racked up more than 860 backers for this one at the time of writing.

The lantern can run for up to 50 hours in its ambient mode, or provide brighter illumination for a shorter duration at up to 400 lumens Flextail

Orders for the 3X are slated to ship worldwide in January 2026. Delivery costs are calculated based on your location and order volume; a single pump will cost $7 to ship anywhere in the US.

Find the Tiny Pump 3X on Flextail's Kickstarter campaign page.