Tiny EDC flashlight puts pro-grade LEDs on your keychain

Early in 2025, YSmart embarked on a Kickstarter campaign for a versatile micro-flashlight called the Bullet2. Now the company is back with an updated version that's even more compact, and comes with pro-grade LEDs, IPX8 waterproofing, replaceable batteries, and three beam options for everyday carry.

We usually think of keychain lights as emergency backup tools: useful in a pinch, but often underpowered, cheaply built, or easy to forget. Like it predecessor, the Bullet3, now on Kickstarter, is trying to change that with a micro-flashlight built to feel like a serious everyday-carry tool.

The device packs a 3-cm (1.18-in) body (compared to the Bullet2's 4 cm), weighs from just 5g (0.17 oz), and uses either CREE or Luminus LEDs depending on the version you opt for. It also boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning that short of scuba diving or hot showers, it can withstand pretty much any water-related scenario you throw at it.

An IPX8 waterproof rating means the Bullet3 is built to keep working through rain, splashes, and wet outdoor conditions YSmart

Instead of a built-in charging port, the Bullet3 powers its ultra-compact frame using replaceable button-cell batteries, allowing the chassis to remain incredibly streamlined, while still providing enough light when it’s needed.

The micro-flashlight comes in three lighting versions rather than just one standard beam. The 6500K cool white model is aimed at clearer outdoor visibility, while the 4000K warm white version is designed for reading, camping, and close-up tasks. A 660-nm red-light option is available for more discreet use after dark, whether checking camera gear, preserving night vision, or fishing.

Each version offers two output levels: high for quick visibility, and low for longer use or less glare. The form factor will inevitably limit the device’s output, but the lighting variants and dual output levels make it more practical.

The body is optimized entirely around pocket-carryability. The Bullet3 comes in aluminum, brass, and titanium versions, giving you a choice between ultralight, classic, or premium builds that attach to a keyring without adding any noticeable bulk.

The metallic construction ensures the Bullet3 is well protected against the elements, easily surviving the friction of pocket carry and rough daily use, as well as most water exposure it encounters. The button-cell design also feels deliberate: no cables, no charging downtime, just replace the cell and you’re good to go.

The micro flashlight is designed for everyday carry, small enough to slip into a pocket or stay attached to keys without adding much bulk YSmart

The Bullet3 is currently live on Kickstarter, with early pledges starting at £29 (around US$39) for the aluminum version, £36 (US$48) for brass, and £44 (US$59) for titanium. There are also several multi-pack options if you’d like to keep several units handy in different places.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk. For what it's worth, YSmart has been making compact everyday-carry tools since 2018, and says it has completed 18 previous campaigns, delivering more than 100,000 units to over 28,000 backers. According to the campaign timeline, if all goes to plan, production is due to begin in July, with worldwide shipping planned for September.

The Bullet3 isn’t trying to be an all-in-one gadget. It’s simply aiming to be an everyday keychain flashlight that can also handle small outdoor jobs and unexpected dark moments. If YSmart delivers the rugged build quality and crisp LED performance it promises, the Bullet3 could be a highly functional, permanent fixture for your keyring, ensuring that a reliable beam is always within arm's reach.

BULLET3: A 3cm Micro Flashlight with Pro-Grade LED

Source: YSmart

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links