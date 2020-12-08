The best multitools of 2020
The marketplace for multitools has become a busy place in recent times, but still each year brings a host of interesting designs to the table and 2020 was no different. Reinvented wrenches, carabiners with hidden cutting blades and compact folding knives with all kinds of extra functions are just a few of the examples to grace our pages over the past 12 months. Here’s a look at those, and more 2020 multitools with the mostest.
Gerber's Prybrid Utility knife sneaks 7 extra tools onboardMay 27, 2020Designed for safety and simplicity, the trusty utility blade is popular tool for anyone with regular cutting tasks, but the latest from Gerber Gear features a few extra tricks up its sleeve, with a total of eight tools onboard.
Wolf Tooth's 8-Bit Pack Pliers have 16 other tricks up their sleeveNovember 19, 2020The latest multitool from purveyor of cycling parts Wolf Tooth is one that might tick quite a few boxes, functioning as a set of master link pliers with a slew of different attachments tucked inside the handle.
Battlefield-inspired multitool gives folding knife more purposeNovember 16, 2020CRKT keeps its knives and tools fresh by working with designers and knife pros all over the US. Its latest multitool draws on the combat experience of a veteran Green Beret, packing tools into a slim folding knife easy to drop into a pocket.
18-function multitool wrenches gear, starts fire and plenty moreSeptember 25, 2020Built to travel with tinkerers and DIYers from garage to distant outdoor spaces, the new Caliber X takes a different tack on multitooling. The skeletal chassis disguises an 18-function build for everything from backyard BBQs to wilderness survival.
14-in-1 Talos multitool is a budget option for your everyday carryNovember 17, 2020A new multitool has just landed on Kickstarter promising an impressive degree of versatility in a very cost-effective package. The Talos offers 14 tools in all, spearheaded by a multifunctional knife and 3-in-1 pliers, alongside other old favorites.
FireAnt adds fire steel and tinder to Swiss Army knife corkscrewMarch 06, 2020In 2017, Tortoise Gear launched the Firefly, a fire steel fit to a Swiss Army toothpick slot. Now it's back to get some extra use out of the corkscrew. The FireAnt screws onto a Victorinox corkscrew to bring fire steel and tinder to your pocket.
PockeTool 2.0 packs a pulley and moreJuly 16, 2020People sure do like multi-tools, as the things are essentially a concentrated form of gear-geekiness that can be conveniently carried in a pocket. One of the latest, the PockeTool 2.0, brings a couple of interesting innovations to the mix.
Titanium carabiner multi-tool packs a blade and moreMay 20, 2020If there are two things that gear nerds like, it's multi-tools and carabiners. We've thus seen a number of devices that combine the two, with the latest being the titanium-bodied Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0.
Elegant Cache River multitool stores spare bits in its bodyOctober 27, 2020There’s no shortage of multitools around these days, but not all strike the same elegant tone of The James Brand’s offerings. Its latest is a basic but stylish bit driver, which neatly stows its extra bits away in its cylindrical body.
MetMo Grip re-invents the humble adjustable wrench as a fidget toyAugust 31, 2020A British company has resurrected a 91-year-old adjustable wrench design and created the MetMo Grip, a super-slick looking, fast-adjusting and lockable wrench that also functions as a clamp and looks like way too much fun to fiddle with.
Have we missed any multitools you think deserve a mention? Let us know in the comments below, and if you like what you see, be sure to check out the best multitools of 2019.
