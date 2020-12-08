The best multitools of 2020

The marketplace for multitools has become a busy place in recent times, but still each year brings a host of interesting designs to the table and 2020 was no different. Reinvented wrenches, carabiners with hidden cutting blades and compact folding knives with all kinds of extra functions are just a few of the examples to grace our pages over the past 12 months. Here’s a look at those, and more 2020 multitools with the mostest.

Have we missed any multitools you think deserve a mention? Let us know in the comments below, and if you like what you see, be sure to check out the best multitools of 2019.