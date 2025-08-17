Action-ready rugged phone loses the bulk for easy pocket carry

Rugged smartphones can be a very bulky proposition, but Oukitel's upcoming WP210 model is slim enough for pocket carry yet still goes big on storage, battery life, photo chops, durability and utility.

Tough-as-nails smartphones are generally something of an odd prospect for regular smartphone users. First you've usually got an inch-thick body to contend with, and then the weighty heft that comes with that. Performance mostly sits in mid-range territory. And then there might be some modular craziness to contend with.

But they stand to up to whatever abuse your active lifestyle or grueling work can throw at them. You're generally treated to a ton of storage. You can happily consume mobile content, chat for ages or let your handset guide you to your next destination without worrying too much about the big battery running out. Plus these phones offer a mostly bloat-free user experience, and may even throw in some useful digital tools.

The WP210 features an aluminum-alloy frame, and is sealed against dust ingress Oukitel

The latest "high-end flagship" from Chinese consumer electronics brand Oukitel won't win any slimming contests when faced with competition from the likes of Samsung, Oppo or Tecno. But with a girth of 13.7 mm (0.5 in), it's not going to bulk out your pocket too much and 311 g (11 oz) is not likely to see you develop a sudden interest in exoskeletons for support.

Despite this relatively svelte build – in the world of rugged phones anyway – the WP210 comes with enough battery for 20 hours of video watching, 52 hours of continuous talk time or 26 hours of mobile gaming. There's 45-W fast-charging for minimum downtime while you're near an outlet, and if your Bluetooth earbuds run out of charge while adventuring, 10-W reverse charging could help you rock on.

The WP210's big battery can last for days of continuous chatter between top-ups, but its juice can also be shared with other mobile gadgetry via reverse charging Oukitel

The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display at 394 pixels-per-inch, with a 120-Hz refresh rate making for snappy visuals, and scratch resistance from Gorilla Glass 5 too. The phone is certified waterproof and dustproof to IP168 and IP69K standards, while also shaking off drops from up to 1.5 m (5 ft), laughing at shocks and harsh operating conditions, keeping its head at altitude and not breaking a sweat in hot or humid climes – thanks to MIL-STD-810H testing.

Oukitel has crammed in Dimensity 8200 octa-core processing with integrated graphics for the promise of "lightning-speed performance" supported by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage – with the system able to tap into an extra 24 GB of virtual memory when needed, as well as microSD card expansion.

The 108-megapixel AI-assisted main camera around back is built around a relatively large 1/1.8-inch-type Samsung sensor, supporting 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. The bump is also home to a 2-MP macro lens plus a 0.3-MP depth sensor for creating "a beautiful blur effect that puts your subject in the spotlight with an artistic touch." The camera chops are rounded off by a 32-MP/1080p selfiecam punched into the screen at the front.

The WP210 boasts a 108-MP main camera with a 1/1.8-inch Samsung S5KHM6SX imaging sensor, the handset measures 13.7 mm thin, and comes in three finish options - including "striking red" Oukitel

Elsewhere, the phone can make use of four satellite systems for navigation, offers 5G mobile connectivity with dual-SIM capabilities as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, has an under-screen fingerprint sensor, and runs Android 15 out of the box.

The WP210 slim-profile rugged smartphone has a list price of US$599.99 on Amazon.

